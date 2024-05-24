 Skip to main content

Google Fi Unlimited Plus subscribers can get two free months of AI Premium

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 24 2024 - 12:00 pm PT
Google Fi’s top plan already includes 100 GB of Google One storage, and the MVNO is now offering Unlimited Plus subscribers a free two-month trial to AI Premium.

Google One AI Premium provides access to Gemini Advanced and Gemini in Workspace (Gmail, Drive, Docs/Sheets/Slides, and Meet). Both were just updated with Gemini 1.5 Pro and its longer context window.

It costs $19.99 per month, or $10 more than the 2 TB plan. You also get other benefits like Google Workspace premium features (Calendar appointment scheduling + longer calls and YouTube live streaming in Meet) and 10% back on the Google Store.

Google Fi Unlimited Plus members are now being emailed about a free two-month trial to AI Premium. After that period, Google One AI Premium “will be an additional $18/month to the current price of your Fi plan.” (You get a $1.99 per month discount on any plan above 100 GB.)

 If you don’t want to stay on the Google One AI Premium plan, you can cancel anytime before the end of your trial.

Notably, this offer from Google Fi should be available if you previously redeemed the promo that Google One directly offers to all users.

You can learn more about this Google One benefit here or contact us with any questions.

