YouTube Studio down as Google Drive & other Workspace apps face issues

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 17 2024 - 1:35 pm PT
Some Google services are facing issues this afternoon (PT), with YouTube Studio completely down. Meanwhile, some Google Workspace users are experiencing lag.

As of 1 p.m. PT, visiting studio.youtube.com redirects users to youtube.com in an endless refresh loop. You have to close the tab or it will keep reloading. The mobile app is also unavailable. YouTube has since acknowledged the following problems:

  • Studio stuck in loading
  • Error messages 
  • YouTube Analytics or other parts of Studio might not be accessible or have accurate information 
  • Not able to start a livestream

We haven’t had any issues watching videos, while YouTube Music and TV are also operational.

Meanwhile, Google reports that “Multiple Workspace products are experiencing elevated error rates and latency.” Specifically:

  • Google Chat users may experience high latency, unable to load chat, open chat rooms, or send messages.
  • Some Google Meet users are having issues joining the meetings.
  • Some Google Drive users are experiencing elevated latencies and error rates
  • Some Google Docs users are experiencing issues where they see “Name loading” in comments.

We’re not seeing any issues on our personal or Workspace accounts, so it’s unclear how widespread this is. Google has “identified the root cause of the issue and are currently working on a mitigation.”

Updating…

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

