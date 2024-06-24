 Skip to main content

OnePlus Pad ‘Pro’ is launching later this week with a familiar design [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 24 2024 - 10:34 am PT
1 Comment

The OnePlus Pad is one of the best Android tablets you can buy today but, apparently, a new version is coming. In China, OnePlus is currently teasing the “OnePlus Pad Pro,” which has a familiar design.

On Weibo, OnePlus teased the upcoming launch of “OnePlus Pad Pro” last week. The post confirmed a launch date of June 27, this coming Thursday. The teaser didn’t offer up much in the way of details beyond showing a familiar-looking tablet with green and grey color variants.

Since then, leaker Digital Chat Station has posted several images of the OnePlus Pad Pro.

The tablet in question looks virtually identical to the current OnePlus Pad, perhaps with slightly thinner bezels around the screen. The post mentions an “all-metal body” and a thin and light design, and also teases a “very attractive” price point. But, aside from that, we really don’t know what else is coming here. The keyboard and stylus both appear to be slightly updated as well.

Previous leaks have suggested that the OnePlus Pad 2 is around the corner. It seems reasonable to assume that this “Pro” model is what the sequel will be, with this model just being specific to China.

More on OnePlus:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus ma…
OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing