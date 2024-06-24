OnePlus Pad ‘Pro’ is launching later this week with a familiar design [Gallery]

The OnePlus Pad is one of the best Android tablets you can buy today but, apparently, a new version is coming. In China, OnePlus is currently teasing the “OnePlus Pad Pro,” which has a familiar design.

On Weibo, OnePlus teased the upcoming launch of “OnePlus Pad Pro” last week. The post confirmed a launch date of June 27, this coming Thursday. The teaser didn’t offer up much in the way of details beyond showing a familiar-looking tablet with green and grey color variants.

Since then, leaker Digital Chat Station has posted several images of the OnePlus Pad Pro.

The tablet in question looks virtually identical to the current OnePlus Pad, perhaps with slightly thinner bezels around the screen. The post mentions an “all-metal body” and a thin and light design, and also teases a “very attractive” price point. But, aside from that, we really don’t know what else is coming here. The keyboard and stylus both appear to be slightly updated as well.

Previous leaks have suggested that the OnePlus Pad 2 is around the corner. It seems reasonable to assume that this “Pro” model is what the sequel will be, with this model just being specific to China.

