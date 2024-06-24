OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite goes official priced at €329

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is the latest member of the ever-growing affordable Nord series of smartphones.

Yet another smartphone that promises “flagship-level” experiences at lower prices, the Nord CE4 Lite 5G ships with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. The display has an impressive 2,100 nit peak brightness and includes “Aqua Touch” technology to improve touch responsiveness if the screen is wet or has water splashes. Sadly, OnePlus has not confirmed if the Nord CE4 Lite 5G has an official IP rating. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack here too for wired audio connections.

The device relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage with support for microSD cards up to 2TB. The battery is rated at 5,110mAh and supports 80W wired fast charging with a supported SuperVOOC power brick and cable.

Wireless charging is also supported with reverse-wireless charging also available at up to 5W. According to OnePlus, the battery will retain “optimal capacity” for up to 1,600 charge cycles before a battery replacement is necessary.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G offers a significantly improved photography experience for photography enthusiasts, enabling them to capture life’s best moments with its 50MP LYTIA 600 main camera sensor with OIS, a 2MP Depth-assist Camera, and a 16MP Front Camera.

The phone also supports 2x In-sensor zoom by cropping the 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main camera sensor, allowing users to capture details in natural landscapes with enhanced clarity and precision. The LYT-600’s 2X In-sensor zoom, combined with the 2MP Depth-assist Camera and more intelligent edge detection, makes it simpler than ever to take portrait-style photos with realistic bokeh effects and sharp subject isolation that make images stand out.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is available in two colorways — “Super Silver” and “Mega Blue.” Pre-orders for the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G will commence on June 24, while open sales will begin on July 1. The phone will be priced at £299 or €329 and will be available at regional retailers and OnePlus.com.

