Google teases Pixel 9 Pro with Android and Gemini focus [Video]

In addition to announcing the August 13 event, Google today is out with the first Pixel 9 Pro tease.

At store.google.com/us/magazine/google_pixel_9_pro, you’ll find a 12-second video that starts by animating “Google Pixel” with a Gemini-esque color palette leveraged. The text disappears save for “ix” — or the Roman Numeral for 9.

We then see a shimmer show off the perimeter of the device, as well as the camera bar. Featuring three lenses, this is definitely a Pro model in a lighter color.

This Pixel 9 Pro tease ends on August 13, 2024 in Roman Numerals.

The keynote takes place on Tuesday, August 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. PT. As always, there will be a YouTube livestream. In announcing the event, Google has repeatedly mentioned Android, Gemini, and Pixel.

Made by Google will showcase what happens when we bring the best of Google AI and our mobile platform together. Tune in to see the latest exciting updates across Android, Gemini, and the Pixel portfolio of devices.

It comes as Android and Pixel are now part of the same division: Platforms & Devices. The hope is that this leads to an even more integrated software/hardware experience. Meanwhile, Google teased at I/O 2024 that Pixel this year would get Gemini Nano with Multimodality to power experiences like spam call detection.

Google also demoed Gemini Live and the Pixel 9 series might be one of the first devices to get the conversational experience, which is slated to get Astra’s live camera capabilities later this year.