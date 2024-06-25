 Skip to main content

Google teases Pixel 9 Pro with Android and Gemini focus [Video]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 25 2024 - 11:02 am PT
13 Comments

In addition to announcing the August 13 event, Google today is out with the first Pixel 9 Pro tease. 

At store.google.com/us/magazine/google_pixel_9_pro, you’ll find a 12-second video that starts by animating “Google Pixel” with a Gemini-esque color palette leveraged. The text disappears save for “ix” — or the Roman Numeral for 9.

We then see a shimmer show off the perimeter of the device, as well as the camera bar. Featuring three lenses, this is definitely a Pro model in a lighter color.

This Pixel 9 Pro tease ends on August 13, 2024 in Roman Numerals. 

The keynote takes place on Tuesday, August 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. PT. As always, there will be a YouTube livestream. In announcing the event, Google has repeatedly mentioned Android, Gemini, and Pixel.

Made by Google will showcase what happens when we bring the best of Google AI and our mobile platform together. Tune in to see the latest exciting updates across Android, Gemini, and the Pixel portfolio of devices.

It comes as Android and Pixel are now part of the same division: Platforms & Devices. The hope is that this leads to an even more integrated software/hardware experience. Meanwhile, Google teased at I/O 2024 that Pixel this year would get Gemini Nano with Multimodality to power experiences like spam call detection.

Google also demoed Gemini Live and the Pixel 9 series might be one of the first devices to get the conversational experience, which is slated to get Astra’s live camera capabilities later this year. 

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Made by Google

Made by Google
Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com