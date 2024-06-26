Verizon gets a new logo and boosts trade-in values for smartphones

Verizon has announced that its branding and logo are getting a new look, and alongside that some new perks are coming to customers including better trade-in offers.

In a news release today, Verizon has announced a new branding update. The carrier’s iconic red logo will be getting a splash of yellow to the “V” and more vibrant tones across the board. The new branding will show up across the carrier’s entire business starting this week.

But, branding aside, the company is also today announcing a few updates for its customers.

This includes “Business Complete,” which will see Verizon handle the ins and outs of a business’ entire smartphone management, as well as the debut of “myHome,” an updated home internet package that can bundle in streaming services and other perks from Verizon’s cellular “myPlan” which debuted last year. Verizon customers can also now benefit from “Verizon Access,” which will include perks such as early access to concert tickets and other events.

Perhaps the biggest new change, though, comes to Verizon trade-in offers. Going forward, Verizon says, the carrier will give “guaranteed value” for devices even if they’re broken. The carrier doesn’t give any specific values here, but promises trade-ins will be “worth more than ever before.”

Starting today, Verizon is taking our industry-leading any model, any condition, smartphone trade-in program to the next level, expanding eligibility across all of our myPlan unlimited tiers. Cracked screen? Battery that won’t hold a charge? Vintage, but not in a good way? Trade it in and get guaranteed value – no questions asked. Simply put, smartphones from top brands are worth more at Verizon than ever before. And, Verizon is the only carrier making that promise.

The new trade-in values are live now for customers purchasing a new smartphone from Verizon.