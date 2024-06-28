Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 models can now install One UI 6 beta

Samsung’s One UI Watch 6 beta is now available for the Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 series, moving beyond sole availability for the Watch 6.

One UI Watch 6 beta brings a few changes to health tracking and several other functions. One of the main additions is Galaxy AI coming to sleep insights, which should allow users to see a better overall picture of their night-time activity. Another change is the ability to utilize a pinch gesture to select items on the screen outside of the sometimes restricting accessibility mode.

Today, it looks like Samsung is now allowing Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 users to give the new One UI Watch 6 software version a try in the US, expanding the availability from the Watch 6. The One UI Watch 6 beta will be available to certain models of the Watch 5 and 4, excluding some “special edition” models.

One major issue when One UI Watch 6 beta rolled out for the Galaxy Watch 6 was its limitation to Bluetooth models only, excluding LTE variants. The new page in the Samsung Members app does state that this limitation is still in place. Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 LTE models will not be eligible. The page does not specify why this is the case.

Users can find the One UI Watch 6 beta through the Samsung members app. At the top of the app, a card will advertise the beta. Simply tap it and hit Join for your watch model. From there, an update will be pushed to your Galaxy Wearable app and Galaxy Watch.

This comes right before the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra models launch at Samsung Unpacked in Paris. When the Galaxy Watch 7 arrives, it’ll support One UI Watch 6 based on Wear OS right out of the box.

Samsung is currently running a free promotion that lets users sign up to reserve a $50 credit to use towards the new devices. With registration, you’re entered to win $5,000. If you’re planning on trading in your Galaxy Watch for a Watch 7, signing up for a $50 credit is definitely worth it.

