Here are some of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 cases [Gallery]

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Jun 29 2024 - 1:35 pm PT
We’ve seen leaks regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 themselves, but newly emerging images showcase Samsung’s upcoming foldable cases, and they’re something to look forward to.

Logic would say that Samsung’s accessories tend to be some of the best-fitting for the company’s own devices. They often also include a couple of extra features, like S Pen slots, rings to grip the phone more easily, and kickstands.

This year, it doesn’t look like much has changed and Samsung plans on bringing some classic case styles to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 series. Through Evan Blass, leaked images have surfaced showing off some of these cases. There are some repeat styles, like Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases with an S Pen holder and one with a strap plus a kickstand.

There also appears to be an Eco-leather variant that mimics the leather grain seen on some of Samsung’s older cases. This new version follows the Fold 6’s boxier style and utilizes a raised edge around the camera array. Those cases look to be available in at least brown and gray.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, there seem to be a few colorways in the silicone ring case, which looks identical to the previous year’s lineup. Those cases carry a ring on the back to help you grip the phone easier, which is a nice touch. The other Flip cases bring unique designs for those who want a slightly louder device.

Samsung Unpacked is just around the corner, with a date set for July 10. The event will be held in Paris, and those who want a $50 credit and a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card can register for free on Samsung’s website. A credit like that ensures you can grab one of these at a significant discount or for free.

Register for a $50 Samsung credit prior to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 launch

