Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 cases will include ring grip and kickstand [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 18 2023 - 6:53 am PT
galaxy z fold 5 and flip 5 kickstand case

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are right around the corner with discounts already available, but ahead of the full announcement, new renders have revealed cases for the new foldables that have a built-in ring grip and kickstand.

As posted by leaker Evan Blass on Threads, these new renders of Samsung’s foldables showcase some of the cases for Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. This new case, while we don’t know its name, has what appears to be a clear backplate and a black bezel around the display.

The big feature here is a built-in ring grip on the case which doubles as a kickstand. These sorts of grips have become popular over the past few years through products such as PopSockets. Samsung has played around with these ideas in the past, such as with the ring case for Galaxy Z Flip devices. Last year, Samsung also offered a Galaxy Z Fold 4 case that had an elastic hand grip.

Beyond that, Blass also leaked new renders of Galaxy Z Fold 5 in all three main colors and from multiple angles. We don’t really learn anything new here, but it’s nice to see the blue colorway yet again.

Samsung will launch Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 on July 26, and reservations are open now. Those reservations will offer interested buyers an extra $50 credit with the purchase of their new foldable which can, for the first time, be put towards the actual cost of the device.

