Deals: Samsung’s new Galaxy-ready M5 Smart Monitor $230, Galaxy Watch 6 $100 off, Google smart TVs, more

Today’s deals are now ready to go down below the fold starting with the first post-launch offer on Samsung’s new Galaxy-ready 27-inch M5 FHD Smart Monitor at the $230 Amazon low. And then we move over to as much as $100 in savings on Galaxy Watch 6 for folks who aren’t upgrading later this month, as well as a new all-time low on the 2024 entry-level Galaxy A35 at $350, the best prices yet on Hisense Google smart TVs, and a whole lot more as part of our July the 4th coverage. Head below for a closer look.

Samsung’s new Galaxy-ready 27-inch M5 FHD Smart Monitor at $230 Amazon low

While we did track some early promotional offers on the latest Samsung Smart Monitors that just debuted last month, the straight up cash deals have arrived on the latest M5. Both Amazon and Samsung are now offering the new 27-inch M50D Series FHD Smart Monitor for $229.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this is the very first cash deal on Amazon we have tracked and a subsequent all-time low there. Again, there were $50 discounts available to those who signed up and pre-ordered alongside some 15% price drops shortly thereafter, but today’s discount is the best otherwise and a great chance to scoop up a new intelligent Samsung monitor.

It has an onboard USB hub to charge and transfer data and that’s just or starters. User can also “seamlessly drag & drop content across the Smart Monitor, a Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy mobile device” or pair your “Galaxy Watch to track real-time health data on the screen.” Again, this is not just a regular monitor.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 now up to $100 off starting at $200

The new Samsung Galaxy wearables are indeed on the way later this month, and you can secure a $50 credit towards your pre-order right here, but if you’re not upgrading, today’s Galaxy Watch 6 offers are a more affordable option. Both Amazon and Best Buy are knocking at least $90 off the base 40mm and 44mm models right now. That puts the black and silver case options at $209.99 and $239.99 with free shipping, respectively, just make sure you check out the gold 40mm model on Amazon as it is now seeing the deepest deal of the bunch at $199.15 shipped, or over $100 off the going rate. Outside of the gold option, these deals are also now available directly from Samsung as well with up to $200 in trade-in value and additional band color choices.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra wearables are indeed inbound now, but it’s likely going to be some time before we see straight $90 and $100 cash discounts on those.

Samsung’s affordable new Galaxy A35 smartphone just hit a new $350 Amazon all-time low

While you will still find some major price drops on Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones in our July 4th roundup right now, pricing on its new 2024 entry-level Galaxy A35 has now dropped even lower. The regularly $400 unlocked handset saw its first deal down to $360 back in mid-June, but Amazon now has it starting at $349.99 shipped in both the Navy and Lilac colorways. That’s a straight-up $50 price drop and a new Amazon all-time low as well. Today’s deal is even better than the $40 gift card offer we saw ahead of launch, and it is currently fetching the full $400 directly from Samsung right now.

New low hits Hisense’s 2024 mini-LED 65-inch Google smart TV with AirPlay at $550

The Hisense smart Google TVs have been a popular choice around here for folks that want to side step the premium price tags from LG, Samsung, and Sony. And today a new all-time low has landed on one of its more affordable U-series 2024 models. Amazon is now offering the 65-inch Hisense Class U6 Series mini-LED ULED 4K Google Smart TV down at $549.99 shipped. This model just launched a few months ago and carries a regular price tag at $800. You’re looking at a straight up $250 price drop at $50 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This price is also now matched over at Best Buy and joins ongoing deals on other sizes and models in the 2024 U-series lineup down below.

Check out the deals on the other U6 sizes below as well as the 120Hz U7 and U8 options as well:

TCL’s originally $2,500 mini-LED 85-inch Google Smart TV now $1,400

There’s nothing quite like a brand new current-generation smart TV, but there is some serious value if you scoop up last year’s model while it’s on sale. The 2023 model TCL 85-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart mini-LED Google TV is a perfect example of this – it released last May (just over a year ago) at $2,500, regularly fetches $1,700 these days, and is now down at $1,399.99 shipped via Best Buy. That’s $1,100 under the price you would have paid for this TV last year, $300 below the current going rate, and matching the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon – it has only been that low twice all time there too. Another notable comparison here is the $2,998 you’d pay for the 2024 QM85 model right now.

If, however, you must have the new TCL 2024 models, here are some notable deals on its less premium Q6 models worth a taking look at:

Score 6 months of Google One 100GB for FREE

My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Members can now score 100GB Google One storage for 6 months FREE of charge (new subscribers only).

