Google rolling out Android 15 Beta 3.1 with Pixel lockscreen fix

Just under two weeks after the last major update, Android 15 Beta 3.1 is rolling out with a handful of fixes. Google has addressed the very annoying lockscreen issue.

AP31.240517.031 with the June 2024 security patch is available for all supported devices: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a.

Fixed issues that caused the lock screen to intercept touch input and prompt the user to unlock the device, even when interacting with elements on the lock screen that don’t require the device to be unlocked. (Issue #348101427, Issue #345873537)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused biometric face authentication to fail.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and audio quality.

The on-device OTA is 63.87 MB on a Pixel 8 and widely rolling out this morning.

If you’re currently enrolled in the Android Beta Program, you will automatically get offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Android 15 Beta 3.1.

Pixel 8a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 8 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 8: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel Tablet: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel Fold: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6: Factory Image — OTA