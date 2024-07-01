Pixel Watch July 2024 update rolling out

Google is rolling out the latest Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 update with the July 2024 security patch today. It’s coming before the July update for Pixel phones.

Last month, the Pixel Watch update did not arrive on the first Monday of the month. Rather, like the rest of the Feature Drop, Google released it over a week later.

The Pixel Watch is now on the “July 5, 2024” security patch level. Based on Wear OS 4, TWD9.240705.001.A1 is the build number for all four models.

The Pixel Watch July 2024 update changelog just mentions the monthly security patch.

Tapping the “Your watch is up to date” screen (Settings > System > System updates) multiple times initiates the download this afternoon. To speed up the process, open Connectivity preferences and disable Bluetooth to force Wi-Fi. The OTA images can be found here.

More on Pixel Watch: