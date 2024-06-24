Android 14 QPR3 with June Feature Drop rolls out to T-Mobile, Google Fi

Almost two weeks after the update was announced, Android 14 QPR3 with the June 2024 Feature Drop is rolling out to Pixel phones on T-Mobile, including Google Fi.

This update was expected on Monday, June 3 since that date was mentioned by a support document related to the VPN by Google One deprecation. It was instead announced 8 days later on a Tuesday.

On June 11, the update did roll out to some users in the US, but not Verizon and T-Mobile customers. The Verizon update arrived last week with the same global build (AP2A.240605.024), and Pixel owners on T-Mobile are seeing it on June 24 as an 894 MB OTA.

However, Google did release a specific build for Australian carrier Telus (AP2A.240605.024.A1) on June 18.

There were only a few visual tweaks in QPR3, while many of the Feature Drop announcements came as app updates that also rolled out to QPR2:

However, DisplayPort Support on the Pixel 8+ and Gemini Nano (8 + 8a) requires Android 14 QPR3. You can learn more about bug fixes here.

This update comes a week before July and its monthly update.

