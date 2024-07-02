Honor sets Magic V3 launch for July 12 alongside new tablet releases

Honor hasn’t been a stranger to teasing the Magic V3 foldable, but it looks like the company is ready to announce a launch date for its thinnest foldable yet.

The Honor Magic V2 was crowned as the thinnest foldable around and has stood on that hill to this point. Previous teases posted on social media indicate that Honor is ready to release something even thinner, building on what the brand has already accomplished. Those teases unveiled the Magic V3 moniker and garnered some excitement. However, we now have a launch date.

According to a separate post on Weibo, Honor plans on launching the Magic V3 foldable on July 12, alongside the Magic Vs3, Magic Pad 2, and Magic Book Art 14. The latter two are tablets while the Magic Vs3 will be the more affordable folding option from Honor.

Honor plays on the idea of revamping foldable technology as a whole, claiming that the Magic V3 will “once again usher in a new breakthrough.” The accompanying image is similar to what previous posts from Honor showcase – a simple silhouette of the Magic V3 showcasing how thin the foldable may be.

Again, Honor leaves a lot of detail out regarding how light and thin the foldable will actually be. The post also leaves out vital info about the accompanying budget foldable and two tablets that will surely be interesting releases.

The only glaring detail is the date – July 12. The launch comes right after Samsung’s Unpacked event where it’ll launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, two competitive foldabes in certain markets.