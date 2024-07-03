The Galaxy Z Flip 6 might bring an upgraded 50MP camera

One of the best ways to prop a phone up as a flagship device is to load it with a substantial camera array. New spec leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might come with a 50MP main camera sensor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 came out of the box with a 12MP main sensor. For everyday use, that’s not such a bad outfit, especially if post-processing is good enough on the device. However, Samsung’s post-processing has often been hit or miss, and 12MP might not cut it for some.

According to Ishan Agarwhal on Twitter/X, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is set to come with a 50MP F/1.8 main camera. Alongside it will sit a 12MP ultrawide sensor. Those two cameras are the ones taking up precious space on the cover display. Physically, they take on a different look than the previous generation and look a little better on the front panel of the phone.

Exclusive: Received some specs of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6!



– Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

– 6.7” 120Hz FHD+

– 4,000mAh, 35W fast charging

– 50MP F/1.8 Main + 12MP F/2.2 Ultrawide Cameras

– 10MP F/2.2 Front

– 12+256/512GB

– 165×71.7×7.4mm



Other rumors said 25W for Flip6 so 🤷‍♂️ 35W… — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 2, 2024

We previously reported on this possible change, though recent leaks solidify the notion of an upgraded sensor even further.

The leak also suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will also bring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 12GB of RAM. The internal display is said to come in at 6.7-inches and hit 120Hz with an FHD+ resolution. Powering all of that is a 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging, though it’s unclear how fast the wireless charging will be. Up from 3,700mAh is a nice little upgrade.

The important glean from the leak is that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely see a hefty camera upgrade. The move, along with Samsung’s prioritization of Galaxy AI, might be enough to convince some to try out the company’s latest foldable.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will launch on July 10 during Samsung’s Unpacked event. The company is running a campaign that nets users $50 in credit when they sign up to reserve a pre-order spot, though there is no obligation to buy anything. Even still, $50 is enough for a good case from the manufacturer itself.

Reserve $50 credit prior to July 10 launch