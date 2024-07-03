The Galaxy Z Flip 6 might bring an upgraded 50MP camera

One of the best ways to prop a phone up as a flagship device is to load it with a substantial camera array. New spec leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might come with a 50MP main camera sensor.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 came out of the box with a 12MP main sensor. For everyday use, that’s not such a bad outfit, especially if post-processing is good enough on the device. However, Samsung’s post-processing has often been hit or miss, and 12MP might not cut it for some.
According to Ishan Agarwhal on Twitter/X, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is set to come with a 50MP F/1.8 main camera. Alongside it will sit a 12MP ultrawide sensor. Those two cameras are the ones taking up precious space on the cover display. Physically, they take on a different look than the previous generation and look a little better on the front panel of the phone.
We previously reported on this possible change, though recent leaks solidify the notion of an upgraded sensor even further.
The leak also suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will also bring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 12GB of RAM. The internal display is said to come in at 6.7-inches and hit 120Hz with an FHD+ resolution. Powering all of that is a 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging, though it’s unclear how fast the wireless charging will be. Up from 3,700mAh is a nice little upgrade.
The important glean from the leak is that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely see a hefty camera upgrade. The move, along with Samsung’s prioritization of Galaxy AI, might be enough to convince some to try out the company’s latest foldable.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will launch on July 10 during Samsung’s Unpacked event. The company is running a campaign that nets users $50 in credit when they sign up to reserve a pre-order spot, though there is no obligation to buy anything. Even still, $50 is enough for a good case from the manufacturer itself.
Reserve $50 credit prior to July 10 launch
