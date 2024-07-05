Galaxy Z Flip 6 ditching AMOLED for LCD on cover display

Ahead of its launch on July 10, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 keep leaking, but a recent spec sheet revealed an interesting downgrade on the Flip 6’s cover display.

The Galaxy Z Flip series has, since the beginning, offered a cover display using an AMOLED panel. It was small in the early days, but the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offered a pretty large and capable outer display.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 is set to use that same size cover display, but with a big change.

A leaked spec sheet revealed that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will switch to an IPS LCD panel for its cover display. The display itself will be the same size at 3.4-inches, but using an LCD instead of AMOLED. It’s also the same resolution at 720×748.

It’s a strange shift, and there’s not much in terms of logical reasoning here either.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s cover display was rated for max brightness of 1,600 nits, a little dim by modern standards, but an updated AMOLED display would be just as capable of reaching higher brightness as an IPS LCD. It’s also odd simply because Samsung hasn’t used an LCD panel in any of its flagship releases in a long time.

Plus, it’s rumored that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be more expensive.

Whatever Samsung’s reasoning, we’ll likely learn more when the device is officially released on July 10.

