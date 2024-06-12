Galaxy Z Flip 6 price increase from the last model at $1,099

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a pretty well-anticipated phone, but with a small price hike, it’s going to cost users another $100 to secure this time around.

From the leaks and rumors we’ve come across, it seems Samsung is making small refinements to its foldable line rather than sweeping changes. For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has appeared in leaks a couple of times now, and each has shown off a more boxy design. The same goes for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is making an appearance in more leaks today.

According to a report by Smartprix, known leaker OnLeaks has secured some key details on the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s pricing structure in the US, as well as a couple of storage options and colorways.

At the smallest 256GB model, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will cost $1,099. If you’re looking for more storage, the 512GB variant will cost a bit more at $1,219. These prices are up around $100 from the Flip 5, which is never a welcome change. This pattern seems to be forming around a lot of OEMs recently.

The price report also indicates that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will come in four color variants – Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, and Yellow. The images leaked show off the Mint variant, which looks pleasant. Almost everything else about the Flip 6 is the same as the previous generation, including the front display size and weight. It only takes on a slight profile change and camera adjustment.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is likely to be announced on July 10 during Samsung’s Galaxy event.

