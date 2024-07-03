Samsung adding dust resistance to Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, full specs & features leak [Gallery]

Yet another leak of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 have revealed the full specs and features of the upcoming foldables, including the long-awaited arrival of dust resistance.

Samsung’s foldable phones have, to date, never featured true, measurable dust resistance. The Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 2 introduced brushes in the hinge to keep debris out, but it doesn’t always work. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 then introduced water resistance.

According to marketing images leaked by Evan Blass (@evleaks) via a Substack newsletter, Samsung is finally improving on that this year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 apparently both feature IP48 dust and water resistance. That means the water resistance (the second number) is unchanged, but dust resistance is available for the first time. A rating of four on the IP rating scale means that the device is protected against debris greater than 1mm (0.039 inches) in size. That still leaves quite a bit of room for dust to sneak in, and frankly probably won’t be that much stronger than previous generations, but it’s finally a step forward.

Beyond that, the marketing images confirm virtually every spec and feature on Samsung’s upcoming foldables.

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung highlights the lighter weight which measures in at 239g. That’s down from 253g on the Fold 5. The inner display, Samsung says, is 1.5x brighter at 2,600 nits. The cameras are unchanged, but Samsung does discuss improvements made by AI. The materials also note some battery life improvements thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside. The battery capacity hasn’t gone up. The hardware itself uses aluminum rather than titanium, and the outer display uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 rather than Armor. That means that the two big upgrades from Galaxy S24 Ultra aren’t making their way to the Fold, despite the rumored price hike.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Flip 6 sees some notable upgrades. It’s also still made from aluminum, but has a 50MP camera as a leak earlier today mentioned. It also picks up a vapor chamber, a first for the Flip series, for better cooling. The battery is bigger, too, at 4,000 mah, up from 3,700 mAh. Despite that, the device is actually 0.2mm thinner than the Flip 5 when closed.

