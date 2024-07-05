You can now redeem Google Play Points for Pokémon Go swag

In recent months, Google has been heavily promoting Play Points and the latest push is the ability to get Pokémon GO-branded swag.

For 900 Google Play Points , you get a Pokémon GO Fest Lapel Pin. This is a 2.5-inch (diameter) diestruck enamel pin

At 1,500 points , you get a Pokémon GO Fest Tote Bag

Then there's Pokémon GO Fest Snapback Cap at 2,500 points

All three items feature free shipping and can only be redeemed once. You have to “Use your points to get the offer by Jul 31, 2024. Redeem by Sep 30, 2024.” Open the Play Store on your Android device > tap Play Points > Use tab.

For 10 points on the digital side, there’s “Partner Research.” Available in the US, UK, Germany, Japan, Brazil, and South Korea, it “includes an encounter with the Fire Child Pokémon, Charcadet and the chance to earn XP, Stardust and an Incubator.”

This coincides with the Pokémon GO Fest 2024 in New York City. In-person experiences include:

“Members with a ticket to Pokémon GO Fest 2024: New York City can visit the Google Play Space on Randall’s Island to go get rewarded”

“Gold+ members in NYC can also stop by the Google Store in Chelsea from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET on July 5-7 to snag apparel from the Pokémon x 100 Thieves collection, first come first serve while supplies last”

Back in March, Google said there are 220 million Play Points users,” which makes it “one of the largest loyalty programs in the world.” Google is currently running a “treasure hunt mini game” called Diamond Valley where you can enter a raffle for Pixel and Razor devices, as well as more Play Points.