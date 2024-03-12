 Skip to main content

Google Play Pass subs have grown 120% in the past year, 220M Play Points users

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 12 2024 - 9:00 am PT
1 Comment

Google is at the Games Develop Summit (GDC) this week and has a number of Android-related announcements, including progress about Play Pass and Play Points.

Google says Play Points is “one of the largest loyalty programs in the world” with over 220 million members in 35 markets and an upcoming launch in Brazil later this year. For developers, Google says the program helps “retain users and reach new ones.” 

Meanwhile, Google Play Pass with over 1,000 ad-free Android games and apps — $4.99 per month or $29.99 annually — “has grown over 120% in subscriptions over the past year.”

It now includes in-game items and discounts from popular games, like EA SPORTS FC Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, MONOPOLY GO!, and Roblox. Those developers have found that “the majority of users [spend] more than the offer amount provided by Play Pass.”

Finally, Play Pass is coming to South Korea “later this year.” 

Google Play Pass
Google Play Pass
Google Play Pass

Elsewhere, “enhanced” Google Play store listings will “more prominently display your game updates, new content, and promotions directly,” including videos and an AI-generated FAQs section. YouTube content will also appear in the Games tab/feed. 

These improvements are currently limited to English language users and to select titles that are part of the early access program. If you’re interested in testing the enhanced store listing for your game and helping shape this feature with your feedback, you can express interest here.

Google Play Games on PC is adding native PC game publishing support. Some titles — Lineage2M, Odin: Valhalla Rising, Genshin Impact, and Dragonheir: Silent Gods — are already available. This joins over 3,000 (Android) titles in over 140 countries. 

Developers can find the Google for Games Developer Summit sessions here.

More on Google Play:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

