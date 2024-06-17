Google Play’s Diamond Valley mini-game is now live: Here are the prizes

Diamond Valley is an interactive mini-game created by Google Play where you can win “Pixel devices, merchandise from your favorite games, Razer products, Play Points, and more.”

At high-level, you go on quests to hunt for “diamonds” that can be redeemed for the aforementioned prizes.

Unexplained events are happening in Diamond Valley. Act now to unravel the strange mysteries and find hidden diamonds to restore peace.

You start by customizing a retro character, including skin, face, clothing, etc. On desktop, you move around a city with up/down/left/right and the ‘x’ key.

Uncover diamonds scattered throughout for a chance to unlock extraordinary prizes. The more diamonds you collect, the more chances you have to win.

You then use the diamonds to enter a raffle for the prizes:

100 diamonds: Google Pixel Points 100 points

200 diamonds: Google Pixel Points 200 points

300 diamonds: Google Pixel Points 300 points

500 diamonds: Google Pixel Points 500 points

200 diamonds: Google Pixel Points 5000 points

500 diamonds: Google Pixel Points 1000 points

500 diamonds: Google Pixel Points 10000 points

400 diamonds: Google Pixel 8

300 diamonds: Google Pixel Buds Pro

500 diamonds: Google Pixel Fold (VIP Only)

400 diamonds: Google Pixel 8 Pro

400 diamonds: Google Pixel Tablet

300 diamonds: Google Pixel Watch 2

100 diamonds: Razer Edge Wi‑Fi — Android Gaming Handheld

100 diamonds: Razer Kishi V2 USB C — Android Gaming Controller

250 diamonds: Razer x *A Bathing Ape® Iskur X — Ergonomic Gaming Chair

250 diamonds: Razer x *A Bathing Ape® Iskur X – Quartz — Ergonomic Gaming Chair

100 diamonds: Google Play Tech Bag — This tech bag is designed to pack all your tech gear wherever your travel and adventure takes you.

100 diamonds: Google Play Points Tote Bag — A sustainable update to a classic tote bag using recycled fabric

100 diamonds: Google Play Points Tumbler — 20 oz stainless steel tumbler bottle

100 diamonds: Royal Match Hammer Plush — Exclusive plush from Dream Games, Ltd.

100 diamonds: Royal Match Light Ball Plush — Exclusive plush from Dream Games, Ltd.

100 diamonds: Royal Match Rocket Plush — Exclusive plush from Dream Games, Ltd.

100 diamonds: Royal Match TNT Plush — Exclusive plush from Dream Games, Ltd.

100 diamonds: Wuthering Waves In-Game Gift Pack — Echo Bundle: Incomplete Echo1, Advanced Sealed Tube5, Premium Tuner*10

100 diamonds: Candy Crush Saga Bottle — 24 oz stainless steel bottle from King

100 diamonds: Candy Crush Saga Bubblegum Troll Plush — Exclusive plush from King

Use your diamonds for entries into exclusive prizes, and boost your chances to win by entering multiple times. Feel free to change your entries anytime by adjusting the number of prizes you’ve entered.

Diamond Valley 2024 starts today and ends on July 15. Until that date, you can adjust how many diamonds you’re committing to a raffle. Winners will be notified by email on or about August 7, 2024.

All Google Account users in the US can play Diamond Valley on mobile/desktop. Google previously launched Diamond Valley in Japan and South Korea before today’s US launch.

If you’re on the Diamond or Platinum tier of Play Point, “there are special perks like exclusive prizes at the end of the game.”