Beeper brings back Android Auto support, improves search, more

Since its launch a few months ago, the new Beeper app for Android has been improving its feature set and squashing bugs. In its latest update, Beeper has revived Android Auto support while also improving search and more.

In a changelog shared today, Beeper details changes in Beeper for Android v4.12.7. The update started rolling out on July 3 and includes a few key updates.

Firstly, Beeper is once again supporting Android Auto. This was available in the original app, but removed with the big redesign. However, this isn’t full support. There’s support for responding to incoming messages, but not for starting new conversations. Effectively, it just means notifications are available through Android Auto now.

Next up, Beeper says it had made some updates to search. You can filter searches by the messaging service you’re using, a particular attachment type you’re looking for, as well as by the name of the person.

Beeper also now shows Discord and Slack channels properly, with the name of the channel showing up next to chats.

In other recent updates, Beeper has improved showing contact info in other apps as well as offering actions within Beeper, improved performance, fixed a bug that showed a GIF as a video, and started showing images in notifications.

