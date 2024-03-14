 Skip to main content

Beeper launches redesigned Android app in beta with new features, but no iMessage

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 14 2024 - 8:30 am PT
7 Comments

Now that the dust has settled around the Beeper Mini situation, Beeper is turning attention to its original app which is getting a massive revamp on Android starting today.

Rolling out to beta users starting today, the new Beeper for Android is revamped entirely from the original app. It requires a fresh download from the Play Store, but delivers a much more modern experience built on the same foundation as Beeper Mini was. The new look feels native to Android and drastically improved over the existing app, as we’ve noted in our early access to the app over the past few days.

Right away in the new app you’ll notice the blue color scheme and the considerable boost in speed. The new Beeper app is dramatically faster, in part because it now caches chats locally.

There are also new features. During setup, Beeper now uses Android’s native QR scanner to set up access from the desktop app. It also now supports more Android features like Bubbles, and has a dual-pane design on foldables, tablets, and ChromeOS.

Another big new addition is the ability to link new chat services from the mobile app, something that was previously only possible from the desktop app. You can also now search messages across all connected platforms at the same time, which is super useful.

The new app, as we’ve been testing it, works very well as a replacement for the previous version, and seems to be roughly at feature parity. The only outstanding omission, really, is iMessage support. This new app doesn’t support iMessage at all, with the existing, only mostly functional bridge still only working in Beeper Mini. That will be coming to the new app in time, though, Beeper says. Some other missing features including tagging people with @, viewing a list of who has reacted to a message, and scheduled send, but they’re all coming in updates.

As of today, the new Beeper app is available only in beta, but it should come to all users in time. Access to the standard Beeper app, though, is still invite-only. Beeper notes in a blog post that the app will become paid soon, saying that it will be “activating paid subscriptions in the very near future.” There’s no word on pricing.

More on Beeper:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Beeper

Beeper

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.