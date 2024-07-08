Deals: JBL Google smart speakers $200 off, Xperia 1 V $300 off, Bose speakers $50 off, Pixel 7, more

It is time to dive into another work week with a collection of new price drops starting with up to $200 in savings on the JBL Authentics Smart Home Speakers alongside the best price of the year on the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 V Smartphone. We then move over to even lower pricing on Google Pixel 7 to join ongoing deals on Pixel 8 Pro as well as $50 in savings on the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker at $99 and even more. Head below for a closer look at today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

JBL’s Authentics Google smart home speakers back to some of the best prices yet from $250 (Up to $200 off)

We are once again tracking up to $200 off the JBL Authentics speakers. Amazon is now offering the JBL Authentics 200 Smart Home Speaker for $249.95 shipped. This model debuted in 2023 as the first Google Assistant smart speaker that simultaneously works alongside Alexa at $350. Today you’re looking at a straight up $100 price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal lands at $20 under the previous deal price and marks a new Amazon all-time low in the process. Head below for more details.

Sony’s flagship unlocked Xperia 1 V Android smartphone hits best price of the year

While the new VI model has been spotted out in the wild without a US release date, last year’s flagship, photography-focused Sony Xperia Android handset is seeing a sizable price drop on Amazon. You’ll now find the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 V 256GB 5G Smartphone on sale for $1,098 shipped. Regularly $1,400, this is a $302 price drop and the best price we can find. It is in fact the first deal of the year at Amazon, and only one of three times we have seen it drop below $1,198 since launch. It did drop down to $950 for two days in mid December last year, but that’s the only time we have seen it go for less.

Unlocked Google Pixel 7 now even lower from $350 in all colors

As part of its Great Google Summer Sale, and joining solid deals on the pro-grade Pixel 7 and 8, Woot is now offering even lower prices on the unlocked Google Pixel 7 handsets starting down at $349.99 Prime shipped in all three colorways. As per usual, a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This is a regularly $599 smartphone that is currently on sale for $400 at Amazon. Today’s deal lands $5 under our previous mention and $60 below the mention before that to deliver the lowest price we have tracked on the previous-generation Google Pixel device.

As we mentioned above, if you’re looking to go pro-grade here, the current-generation Pixel 8 Pro is starting from $750 while the pro-grade 7 series models are now marked down and starting from $390 shipped. All of the details you need on these deals are waiting right here.

Bose’s waterproof LE SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker at new $99 Amazon low ($50 off)

We are now tracking a rare deal on the newer Chilled Lilac LE colorway of the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker at $99 shipped. Both Amazon and the official Bose storefront are now offering the regularly $149 speaker with a straight up $50 price drop. Today’s offer marks the Amazon all-time low, landing at $19 under the best price we have tracked at Amazon on any color option and matching the best we have tracked on the speaker elsewhere in new condition. The Chilled Lilac option is the perfect summer color if you ask me, but this is otherwise the same tried, tested, and true Bose portable audio action you would get from any of them.

Huge $258 price drop delivers all-time low on Samsung’s 32-inch M70C Smart Monitor at $342

As part of Samsung’s ongoing 4th of July monitor sale, and joining price drops on other models below, we are now tracking a big-time discount on its wonderful 32-inch Samsung M70C Series UHD Smart Monitor. This regularly $600 display is marked down to $429.99 shipped directly from Samsung, but you can score it for a whole less at Amazon right now with a price drop down to $341.94 shipped. That’s 43% or $258 off the sticker to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. Another interesting comparison here is to the brand new M7 (M70D) model that just released – today’s deal on the higher-end M70C is now undercutting the $400 price of entry on that model (but you will find a solid deal on the larger 43-inch variant below as well).

Massive $800 deal drops Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor to new $1,698 low

As part of the ongoing 4th of July sale at Samsung and Amazon, we are tracking some massive price drops on displays for your gaming setup. Amazon is now offering the best price yet on Samsung’s 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K UHD 1000R curved gaming monitor at $1,697.75 shipped, which is a couple of bucks cheaper than Samsung’s $1,699.99 discounted price. This is lowest price we’ve tracked for this gaming monitor, so grab it while you can.

