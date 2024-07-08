 Skip to main content

Google Home for Wear OS rolls out Favorites Tile & device complications

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 8 2024 - 6:15 pm PT
0 Comments
Google Home Wear Tile

Following the announcement last month, Google Home is finally widely rolling out a new Wear OS Favorites Tile and device complications.

Once rolled out to your watch, opening Google Home shows a splash screen detailing “What’s new.” You might have to restart your watch to get the Tile to appear.

The new “Favorites” Tile shows the first five smart home devices you’ve favorited in the Google Home mobile app. Featuring a layout that matches the Google Contacts Tile, each is represented by an icon (with a default blue background) that opens the app to that card/page when tapped.

Compared to the widget, this is not an immediate on/off switch. Meanwhile, “Open” at the bottom of the Tile takes you to the full list on your wrist.

Google Home Wear Tile
Google Home Wear Tile
Google Home Wear Tile

The other update is a new complication type, with Google Home for Wear OS already offering one that just opens the app. After selecting “Device Shortcut” in the picker, you’re presented with a list of devices. The icon you see next to the device name will appear on your watch face. This opens the app and takes you to a solo card to tap, swipe, or long-press.

Google last month also detailed how Home for Wear OS is getting “deeper levels of control from your watch.” This includes the ability to adjust fan rotation, speed, and humidifier settings. The full list of “Deeper Controls” is below:

  • Switch between home and away modes
  • Select an input for devices that support inputs like smart TVs
  • Control docks for devices that support the dock trait like smart vacuums
  • Change modes – things like washing machine or dishwasher modes (delicate, quick cycle, etc.)
  • Change toggles – things like fridge or dishwasher toggles (eco, boost, power cool, defrost, etc.)
  • Adjust the brightness, color, and temperature of your lights individually or as a group
  • Turn a device on or off
  • Control the volume of your devices
  • Set the temperature of a thermostat
  • Switch thermostat modes
  • Set or select fan speed at your home
  • Use the voice command feature to change or set your fan speed

The new Favorites Tile and complication is rolling out as a server-side update with Google Home 2.73.57.4 for Wear OS.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Google Home

Google Home

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications