Google Home for Wear OS rolls out Favorites Tile & device complications

Following the announcement last month, Google Home is finally widely rolling out a new Wear OS Favorites Tile and device complications.

Once rolled out to your watch, opening Google Home shows a splash screen detailing “What’s new.” You might have to restart your watch to get the Tile to appear.

The new “Favorites” Tile shows the first five smart home devices you’ve favorited in the Google Home mobile app. Featuring a layout that matches the Google Contacts Tile, each is represented by an icon (with a default blue background) that opens the app to that card/page when tapped.

Compared to the widget, this is not an immediate on/off switch. Meanwhile, “Open” at the bottom of the Tile takes you to the full list on your wrist.

The other update is a new complication type, with Google Home for Wear OS already offering one that just opens the app. After selecting “Device Shortcut” in the picker, you’re presented with a list of devices. The icon you see next to the device name will appear on your watch face. This opens the app and takes you to a solo card to tap, swipe, or long-press.

Google last month also detailed how Home for Wear OS is getting “deeper levels of control from your watch.” This includes the ability to adjust fan rotation, speed, and humidifier settings. The full list of “Deeper Controls” is below:

Switch between home and away modes

Select an input for devices that support inputs like smart TVs

Control docks for devices that support the dock trait like smart vacuums

Change modes – things like washing machine or dishwasher modes (delicate, quick cycle, etc.)

Change toggles – things like fridge or dishwasher toggles (eco, boost, power cool, defrost, etc.)

Adjust the brightness, color, and temperature of your lights individually or as a group

Turn a device on or off

Control the volume of your devices

Set the temperature of a thermostat

Switch thermostat modes

Set or select fan speed at your home

Use the voice command feature to change or set your fan speed

The new Favorites Tile and complication is rolling out as a server-side update with Google Home 2.73.57.4 for Wear OS.