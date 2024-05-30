Nest Doorbell alerts on Pixel Tablet rolling out to Public Preview

In addition to the new Android homescreen widget and Wear OS Tile, the Google Home app is getting a few more updates today, including Pixel Tablet doorbell alerts.

For starters, Google says support for automations in the Google Home widget is “coming soon.” The version (3.18) that adds the Favorites widget is not yet widely rolled out in the Play Store, while you have to be part of the Public Preview program.

The Google Home app will now show more information on the device page about sensors (like battery percentage) and other “compatible devices.”

Meanwhile, you can now create clips — select start time + length — in the Google Home app and download them directly on mobile instead of needing to use the website.

The Pixel Tablet will finally “show you who’s at the front door when they ring the doorbell” with support for Two-way Talk and Quick Response. Google notes how the “Pixel Tablet must be locked and docked on the charging speaker dock in order to see a full screen live view.”

You also need a Nest Doorbell (wired, 1st and 2nd gen) or Nest Doorbell (battery). This should now be in Public Preview, but we haven’t gotten it to work just yet. It might also need version 3.18 of the Google Home app.

On Wear OS, the Google Home app now lets you “adjust fan rotation, speed, and humidifier settings all from your watch.” The update that adds the Favorites Tile and device complications is also not yet widely rolled out.

More on Google Home: