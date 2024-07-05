 Skip to main content

Where’s the Google Home for Wear OS Tile?

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 5 2024 - 1:45 pm PT
1 Comment
google home app

We’re still waiting for the Google Home Wear OS Tile and complication that was announced with this quarter’s Android and Pixel Feature Drop.

The Google Home for Wear OS Tile is getting a new Tile that shows up to five of your favorite smart devices. The first row shows two devices and the next has three with an “Open” button to launch the full app. You just get icons with no room for labels. Tapping opens the Google Home app to that control page instead of immediately switching a device on/off. 

You also get a new complication to “choose any device in your home to be displayed” on a watch face. This joins the existing complication that just opens the application.

Google Home Wear Tile
Google Home Wear complication

Over a month since it was first unveiled with the latest Android features for the season, these two features for the Wear OS app are not yet live. The Google Home homescreen widget that was announced at the same time is widely available with the Preview Program. At the end of May, we were told that the Wear OS updates aren’t part of the beta and in the stable channel.

The Tile and complication were announced again with the June Pixel Feature Drop. Every other feature launched in the days following that update. 

We’re not seeing them widely available as of Google Home 2.73.57.4 for Wear OS. 

There have only been a handful of reports about people getting the “Favorites” Tile. It appears to work just fine for those users, so it’s unclear if Google ended up finding an issue and halted the rollout. Regardless, the fact it’s been missing for over a month after the announcement is a bit strange. 

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com