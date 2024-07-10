Deals: Galaxy Z Fold 6/Flip 6 up to $220+ off, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Nothing Ear/(a) from $84, Galaxy Tag S9 FE $110 off, more

Screenshot

Happy event day folks! Samsung hosted quite an exciting Unpacked this morning, headlined by the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 alongside the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7, not to mention the new Galaxy Ring, and Buds 3! We have hands-on impressions for all of it already and some seriously great pre-order deals with hundreds in savings. From there, we move over to the first deal on the new Nothing Ear and Ear (a) buds alongside a $110 price drop on Galaxy Tag S9 FE models. Head below for all of that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Galaxy Z Fold 6/Flip 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra/7, and more pre-order deals

First up, with all of the excitement surrounding today’s Samsung event, let’s take a look at the deals available on its brand new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 as well as Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, the new Galaxy Ring, and the frankly gorgeous Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3.

You’ll find some helpful resources up top here followed by the actual deals below – just remember, our links will net you a $100 instant credit on Galaxy Z Fold 6 as opposed to the $50 Samsung Reserve was offering.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 up to $220+ off

Up to $1,200 in enhanced trade-in credit available

Free storage upgrade (up to $240 value)

5% off with student discount

Free one year of Samsung Care+ with carrier purchase ($156 value)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 up to $120 off + $50 Reserve credit

Up to $650 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free storage upgrade ($120 value)

Free one year of Samsung Care+ with carrier purchase on Samsung.com ($156 value)

5% off with education discount

Bundle offer: 25% off a new Galaxy Watch or Buds with purchase

***New Spigen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 cases now live with launch deals from $38

Galaxy Watch Ultra 25% off with bundle

Bundle offer: 25% off when bundled with Fold6, Flip6, S24, TabS9, or Galaxy Book4 (not stackable with trade-in)

Up to $350 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free band with purchase($79.99 value)

10% off with student discount

Galaxy Watch 7 25% off with bundle

Bundle offer: 25% off when bundled with Fold6, Flip6, S24, TabS9, or Galaxy Book4 (not stackable with trade-in)

Up to $250 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free band with purchase (up to $69.99 value)

20% off with Samsung’s education discount program

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3

Up to $100 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free Clip case ($29.99 value)

Up to 25% off with student discount

Transparent ANC Nothing Ear and Ear (a) buds with ChatGPT assistant see first deals from $84

We are now tracking the very first deals on the Nothing Ear and Ear (a) after just debuting back in April complete with better battery life, ANC, and integrated audio-based Chat GPT action. You’ll find the Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds in all three colors marked down to $84 shipped at Amazon while the higher-end Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds are now marked down to $129 shipped from the usual $149. Be sure to clip the on-page coupons to redeem the discounted rates. Regularly $99 and $149 respectively, you’re looking at the very first post-launch deals we have tracked on the wild-looking transparent earbuds.

Save $110 on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ today with prices from $490 shipped

We are now tracking some notable deals on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+ models at Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon with pricing starting from $379.99. Hit the jump for more details.

The real standout deals today are on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ models that are now starting from $489.99 shipped for the 128GB variant and $589.99 shipped for the 256GB via Amazon. Regularly $600 and $700 respectively, you’re looking at $110 in savings here on both configurations. That’s within $10 of the lowest we have tracked for the 128GB and $20 on the 256GB – both of today’s deals are the second-best prices that have only been beaten out once before now.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC now starts at $1,000 ($350 off)

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge was among the first Copilot+ laptops to launch with Snapdragon X Elite ARM chip last month. It’s only been out for a few weeks, but we’re already tracking a deal at Samsung that drops the most affordable 14-inch 512GB variant to $999.99 shipped. That’s $350 less than the price at which it debuted just a few weeks ago. The 16-inch variant with 512GB storage is also seeing a $350 discount, dropping to $1,100 shipped. We did see a pre-launch deal for this laptop that bundled in a free smart TV, but you’re looking at the very first cash deal here at $350 off.

Powered by the new Snapdragon X Elite chip and an advanced NPU, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is an AMOLED touchscreen laptop that comes with 16GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage. The Snapdragon X Elite chip inside the 1TB model, which is also down to $1,500 shipped, has a slightly higher clock speed at 3.8GHz versus 3.4GHz on the 512GB model, although that’s less likely to make a huge difference in day-to-day usage. The laptop only comes in Sapphire Blue colorway, and it delivers a solid AI-powered computing experience with Copilot+ features.

Huge $258 price drop delivers all-time low on Samsung’s 32-inch M70C Smart Monitor at $342

As part of Samsung’s ongoing 4th of July monitor sale, and joining price drops on other models below, we are now tracking a big-time discount on its wonderful 32-inch Samsung M70C Series UHD Smart Monitor. This regularly $600 display is marked down to $429.99 shipped directly from Samsung, but you can score it for a whole less at Amazon right now with a price drop down to $341.94 shipped. That’s 43% or $258 off the sticker to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. Another interesting comparison here is to the brand new M7 (M70D) model that just released – today’s deal on the higher-end M70C is now undercutting the $400 price of entry on that model (but you will find a solid deal on the larger 43-inch variant below as well).

