Deals: Galaxy Z Fold 6/Flip 6 up to $220+ off, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Nothing Ear/(a) from $84, Galaxy Tag S9 FE $110 off, more

Avatar for Justin Kahn  | Jul 10 2024 - 8:53 am PT
Happy event day folks! Samsung hosted quite an exciting Unpacked this morning, headlined by the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 alongside the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7, not to mention the new Galaxy Ring, and Buds 3! We have hands-on impressions for all of it already and some seriously great pre-order deals with hundreds in savings. From there, we move over to the first deal on the new Nothing Ear and Ear (a) buds alongside a $110 price drop on Galaxy Tag S9 FE models. Head below for all of that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Galaxy Z Fold 6/Flip 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra/7, and more pre-order deals

First up, with all of the excitement surrounding today’s Samsung event, let’s take a look at the deals available on its brand new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 as well as Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, the new Galaxy Ring, and the frankly gorgeous Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3

You’ll find some helpful resources up top here followed by the actual deals below – just remember, our links will net you a $100 instant credit on Galaxy Z Fold 6 as opposed to the $50 Samsung Reserve was offering. 

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 trade-in values offer up to $1,200, minimum of $300

Where to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and get the best deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 up to $220+ off

  • Up to $1,200 in enhanced trade-in credit available
  • Free storage upgrade (up to $240 value)
  • 5% off with student discount
  • Free one year of Samsung Care+ with carrier purchase ($156 value)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 up to $120 off + $50 Reserve credit

  • Up to $650 in enhanced trade-in credit
  • Free storage upgrade ($120 value)
  • Free one year of Samsung Care+ with carrier purchase on Samsung.com ($156 value)
  • 5% off with education discount
  • Bundle offer: 25% off a new Galaxy Watch or Buds with purchase

***New Spigen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 cases now live with launch deals from $38

Galaxy Watch Ultra 25% off with bundle

  • Bundle offer: 25% off when bundled with Fold6, Flip6, S24, TabS9, or Galaxy Book4 (not stackable with trade-in)
  • Up to $350 in enhanced trade-in credit
  • Free band with purchase($79.99 value)
  • 10% off with student discount

Galaxy Watch 7 25% off with bundle

  • Bundle offer: 25% off when bundled with Fold6, Flip6, S24, TabS9, or Galaxy Book4 (not stackable with trade-in)
  • Up to $250 in enhanced trade-in credit
  • Free band with purchase (up to $69.99 value)
  • 20% off with Samsung’s education discount program

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3

  • Up to $100 in enhanced trade-in credit
  • Free Clip case ($29.99 value)
  • Up to 25% off with student discount 
Transparent ANC Nothing Ear and Ear (a) buds with ChatGPT assistant see first deals from $84

We are now tracking the very first deals on the Nothing Ear and Ear (a) after just debuting back in April complete with better battery life, ANC, and integrated audio-based Chat GPT action. You’ll find the Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds in all three colors marked down to $84 shipped at Amazon while the higher-end Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds are now marked down to $129 shipped from the usual $149. Be sure to clip the on-page coupons to redeem the discounted rates. Regularly $99 and $149 respectively, you’re looking at the very first post-launch deals we have tracked on the wild-looking transparent earbuds. 

Save $110 on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ today with prices from $490 shipped

We are now tracking some notable deals on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+ models at SamsungBest Buy, and Amazon with pricing starting from $379.99. Hit the jump for more details. 

The real standout deals today are on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ models that are now starting from $489.99 shipped for the 128GB variant and $589.99 shipped for the 256GB via Amazon. Regularly $600 and $700 respectively, you’re looking at $110 in savings here on both configurations. That’s within $10 of the lowest we have tracked for the 128GB and $20 on the 256GB – both of today’s deals are the second-best prices that have only been beaten out once before now. 

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC now starts at $1,000 ($350 off)

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge was among the first Copilot+ laptops to launch with Snapdragon X Elite ARM chip last month. It’s only been out for a few weeks, but we’re already tracking a deal at Samsung that drops the most affordable 14-inch 512GB variant to $999.99 shipped. That’s $350 less than the price at which it debuted just a few weeks ago. The 16-inch variant with 512GB storage is also seeing a $350 discount, dropping to $1,100 shipped. We did see a pre-launch deal for this laptop that bundled in a free smart TV, but you’re looking at the very first cash deal here at $350 off.

Powered by the new Snapdragon X Elite chip and an advanced NPU, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is an AMOLED touchscreen laptop that comes with 16GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage. The Snapdragon X Elite chip inside the 1TB model, which is also down to $1,500 shipped, has a slightly higher clock speed at 3.8GHz versus 3.4GHz on the 512GB model, although that’s less likely to make a huge difference in day-to-day usage. The laptop only comes in Sapphire Blue colorway, and it delivers a solid AI-powered computing experience with Copilot+ features.

Save $170 on HP’s new Chromebook Plus X360 14b down at the Amazon low of $390

Save $400 on Samsung’s epic 240Hz 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor today, more from $220

Review: JBL’s Live Beam 3 ANC earbuds with touchscreen charging case and Google Finder action

All-new 2024 Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker with display arrives with launch deal at $45 (Reg. $80)

Huge $258 price drop delivers all-time low on Samsung’s 32-inch M70C Smart Monitor at $342

As part of Samsung’s ongoing 4th of July monitor sale, and joining price drops on other models below, we are now tracking a big-time discount on its wonderful 32-inch Samsung M70C Series UHD Smart Monitor. This regularly $600 display is marked down to $429.99 shipped directly from Samsung, but you can score it for a whole less at Amazon right now with a price drop down to $341.94 shipped. That’s 43% or $258 off the sticker to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. Another interesting comparison here is to the brand new M7 (M70D) model that just released – today’s deal on the higher-end M70C is now undercutting the $400 price of entry on that model (but you will find a solid deal on the larger 43-inch variant below as well). 

Mark your calendars, Amazon just officially announced the July 16 start date for this year’s Prime Day event!

***Score up to $350 in credit with FREE Google Cloud sign-ups: Cloud Storage, Vision AI, 20+ dev tools, more

