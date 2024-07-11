 Skip to main content

Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra no longer support wireless charging from your phone, old chargers are slower

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 11 2024 - 8:28 am PT
2 Comments

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch releases have lost support for a useful charging feature, the ability to wirelessly charge your watch with your phone.

Since its early days, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series (and even the Gear lineup that preceded it) has used wireless charging. This came with the perk of being able to use “Wireless PowerShare,” Samsung’s branding for reverse wireless charging, to charge up a Galaxy Watch. It’s a handy feature in a pinch, though it did only work reliably with Galaxy devices.

Now, though, that feature is gone.

Spotted by @JordyV27 on Twitter/X (h/t SamMobile), a Samsung support page directly confirms that the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra both do not support wireless charging from your smartphone.

Why?

Samsung explains that this is due to the upgraded health sensors on this watches, which changes the shape of the glass on the bottom to the point that wireless charging is no longer possible. Samsung says:

However, the new sensor design required changing the shape of the back glass. The alteration increased the distance between the internal wireless charging coil of your Watch and the wireless charger, so the Wireless power sharing feature available on the previous model is no longer supported.

This also applies to older chargers.

The charger for Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra, Samsung says, is the only one that will charge the new models at full speed. Older chargers may work, but they’ll be slower and generate more heat.

Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are both available for pre-order now and ship later this month.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications