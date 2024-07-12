Nothing sold 100,000 of its $199 CMF Phone in just 3 hours

Nothing is still a small smartphone and accessories brand in the bigger picture, but the company is seeing some big success in the mid-range market. Today, Nothing announced that its new CMF Phone (1), a $199 smartphone, sold over 100,000 units in just 3 hours.

The CMF Phone 1 is the first smartphone from Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF. The sub-brand launched last year with budget-focused accessories that attempt to have standout designs. With CMF Phone 1, the device grabbed headlines for its flashy and customizable design, as well as its extraordinarily low price tag.

As we said in our review earlier this week, it’s perhaps one of the best deals in Android today, and it seems customers agree.

In a post on Twitter/X, Nothing confirms that it managed over 100,000 sales for the CMF Phone 1 in just three hours after the device was available for purchase. That’s considerably faster than the 24 hours it took for Nothing Phone (2a), the device the CMF Phone is heavily based on, to hit the same figure.

In an expanded statement to GSMArena, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangeldis said:

Following the incredible success of Phone (2a) in March, CMF Phone 1 is a breath of fresh air in a stagnating value segment that has seen more of the same in recent years and has often been neglected. Leveraging Nothing’s innovation and strength in design, CMF Phone 1 brings something unique, fun, and functional, while still delivering a great user experience. Sales are never the end goal but the result of making great products loved by users – and we couldn’t be more grateful for the market reception and achieving this record-breaking result on the first day of sales. We thank the Nothing community, partners, and investors for all the support thus far and look forward to keeping on making tech fun again!

It’s also worth noting the timing here. The first CMF Phone was announced at 10am local time in the UK, which was very early in the morning for the US region, where Nothing sells the device in a “beta program.” So, assuming the three hours in question is immediately after the device debuted (which would likely be the case), hardly any of that initial wave is from the potential customers wowed by a $199 smartphone in the US.

Last time we achieved this number in 24 hours was with Nothing Phone (2a). pic.twitter.com/k6vNpghwVU — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) July 12, 2024

