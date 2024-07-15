Deals: Galaxy Tab A9+ $170, Google Nest Hub smart displays $100 off, Bose QuietComfort Ultra ANC headphones $349, much more

The 2024 summer Prime Day is about to kick off the biggest deal event of the year, but we are already tracking some solid price drops on Android gear, headphones, and much more. Firstly, you can land the affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ down at $170 alongside the 2024 iteration of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with the included S Pen at $80 off the going rate. Those offers join some of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Google’s Nest Hub smart displays with as much as $100 in savings and up to 50% off the 7-inch models. Bose headphones, Galaxy Buds 2 and 3 Pro, and more are headline today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s ultra-affordable current-gen Galaxy Tab A9+ is now starting down at $170

While we are still tracking some serious savings opportunities in the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 pre-orders, the Samsung Galaxy Ring, the new Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, as well as the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, today we have spotted a solid price drop on Samsung’s latest and most affordable tablet. Amazon is now offering the 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ at $169.99 shipped with the 128GB model down at $219.99 shipped. Both models are now back up at full price directly from Samsung and are matched as part of the now live Best Buy Black Friday in July sale. Regularly $220 and $270 respectively, you’re lookin at a straight up $50 in savings on both configurations to match the second-lowest price we have tracked since release earlier this year.

Google Nest Hub smart displays just hit some of the best prices ever

We are now tracking the best price of the year on Google’s latest Nest Hub 7-inch Smart Display and a $100 price drop on the Nest Hub Max Smart Display courtesy of Best Buy. The more modest 7-inch model carries a regular price tag $100 and is currently starting at $95 via Amazon, but you can now score one at Best Buy for $49.99 shipped in all three colorways. While for some the Nest Hub has been effectively superseded by the Google Pixel Tablet that can, for the most part, deliver a similar feature set and then some, we happen to still feel the Nest Hub Smart Display has its place in your Google-centric smart home (as detailed right here) – and that’s on top of the fact that it’s now a fraction of the price. Head below for more details.

Much of this feature set, alongside video chatting, carries over to the larger Nest Hub Max Smart Display that is now seeing a solid $100 price drop on Best Buy as well. Regularly $230, you can land this one and its 10-inch display down at $129.99 shipped. Deals on this one are even harder to come by with this offer not only being the best we have tracked all year, but also one of the lowest totals we have ever seen.

Roborock Prime Day deals deliver the best prices of the year at up to $650 off

The Roborock Prime Day deals are starting to flood with huge price drops across the breads intelligent robotic cleaning solutions. You’ll find both its high-end autonomous models with auto-cleaning and emptying alongside the more more modest cleaning at up to $650 off with starting from $260 for Prime Day 2024.

Latest Bose flagship QuietComfort Ultra ANC headphones hit $349 Amazon low (Reg. $429)

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering a particularly notable price on the latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones from $349 shipped. Regularly $429, you’ll now find the Sandstone colorway at the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon with a solid $80 in savings. This price is also matched directly on the Bose website. While the discounted listing isn’t carrying over to the black and white sets as of right now, you are looking at a wonderful chance to land one of the best prices on the Sandstone variant we have tracked since the latest flagships Bose ANC cans debuted.

New Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at $200, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the $120 Amazon low ($110 off)?

While we are still tracking some notable price drops on pre-orders for Samsung’s exciting new Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (details are waiting right here), Amazon just knocked the price on the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro down to $119.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is $110 off a perfectly great set of earbuds. You’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low to match the previous best we saw courtesy of Woot for a brief time. You can indeed score the basic Galaxy Buds 3 down at $129.99 if you secured the Reserve credit or follow the instructions right here, but the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are starting at $200 or less. For many it will be hard to side-step the latest and greatest from the Samsung audio world, those not bothered with the new AirPods-style design can score one of the best deals ever on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro today.

Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with the included S Pen has now dropped to $250 ($80 off)

As part of its early Prime Day deals, and just after seeing some solid price drops on the latest Samsung Galaxy A9+, Amazon is offering some deals on another affordable Android tablet experience with the 2024 release of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet down at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $330, this is $80 off the latest version of this tablet to deliver the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks the second-best total we have tracked on it since its release back in April, coming within $20 of the Amazon all-time low.

Save up to a massive $2,000 on the new 2024 TCL mini-LED Google TVs, deals from $250 all-time lows

TCL 2024 Q6 smart TV deals:

Galaxy Z Fold 6/Flip 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra/7, and more pre-order deals

First up, with all of the excitement surrounding the latest Samsung event, let’s take a look at the deals available on its brand new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 as well as Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, the new Galaxy Ring, and the frankly gorgeous Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3.

You’ll find some helpful resources up top here followed by the actual deals below – just remember, our links will net you a $100 instant credit on Galaxy Z Fold 6 as opposed to the $50 Samsung Reserve was offering.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 up to $220+ off

Up to $1,200 in enhanced trade-in credit available

Free storage upgrade (up to $240 value)

5% off with student discount

Free one year of Samsung Care+ with carrier purchase ($156 value)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 up to $120 off + $50 Reserve credit

Up to $650 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free storage upgrade ($120 value)

Free one year of Samsung Care+ with carrier purchase on Samsung.com ($156 value)

5% off with education discount

Bundle offer: 25% off a new Galaxy Watch or Buds with purchase

***New Spigen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 cases now live with launch deals from $38

Galaxy Watch Ultra 25% off with bundle

Bundle offer: 25% off when bundled with Fold6, Flip6, S24, TabS9, or Galaxy Book4 (not stackable with trade-in)

Up to $350 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free band with purchase($79.99 value)

10% off with student discount

Galaxy Watch 7 25% off with bundle

Bundle offer: 25% off when bundled with Fold6, Flip6, S24, TabS9, or Galaxy Book4 (not stackable with trade-in)

Up to $250 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free band with purchase (up to $69.99 value)

20% off with Samsung’s education discount program

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3

Up to $100 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free Clip case ($29.99 value)

Up to 25% off with student discount

