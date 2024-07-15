 Skip to main content

Nothing encourages users to build their own accessories for CMF Phone 1

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 15 2024 - 2:22 pm PT
After launching its budget-friendly CMF Phone 1 last week, Nothing has also released 3D files that can be used to create 3D printed accessories, among other things, for the device.

In a post, Nothing says it is making .stl and an .stp files available with 3D models of the rear cover for the CMF Phone 1. These files can be used with 3D printing software and other types of modeling software to create custom covers as well as other accessories for the CMF Phone 1.

Nothing explains:

Since we have such creative community, for the first time we’ve pulled together some detailed documentation outlining the physical dimensions of a CMF by Nothing product, everything you could need to get started.

Whether you’re an experienced maker or a humble hobbyist, there are plenty of exciting opportunities with CMF Phone 1 … we might even explore producing some of your ideas, so be sure to show us what you’re working on!

It’s also added that all of the screws on the back of the device are using typical M2 screws, meaning that replacements should be easy to obtain. The standard and common shape should also make it easier to actually create a new accessory for the device.

