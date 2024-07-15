Samsung boosts Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 trade-ins, up to $350 for older Galaxy Watch models

Samsung is currently running a pre-order campaign for the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra – the company’s newest wearables. Right now, trade-in values are higher than they’ve ever been for older Galaxy Watches, meaning now is the time to trade them in and upgrade.

Trading your old Galaxy Watch in for the new Watch 7 or Ultra is only worth it if you’re actually eyeing the new smartwatches. The Watch Ultra is tempting, boasting a heavy battery and rugged build that screams durability and lends itself to active lifestyles. Even for normal, everyday life, the Watch Ultra still packs Samsung’s best features and guarantees 4 years of updates. The same goes for the Watch 7, and both carry the same BioActive health sensors.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch trade-ins are rather generous

The Galaxy Watch Ultra starts at $649 without a trade-in. That’s a hefty sum to throw at a smartwatch, even in 2024. However, sacrificing your Galaxy Watch 6 or older One UI wearable will go a long way in bringing that price down to a more manageable amount.

Right now, Samsung is offering up to $350 off of the Galaxy Watch Ultra and up to $250 off of the Watch 7 with a trade-in. Trading in a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or a Watch 6 Classic will net you the highest amount at $350.

This is a great offer, considering the Watch Ultra is the true successor to the Watch 5 Pro – a rugged titanium case model with specs that lend themselves to heavy activity.

Under that, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will get you $300 off of the watch. In particular, this is the best offer. If you’re holding onto a Watch 4 Classic, this is likely one of the best opportunities you’ll have to trade it in and get that amount back. For reference, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic currently sells for as low as $99. Samsung is tripling that for a used version.

You can also trade the base versions of the Watch 5, Watch 6, and Watch 4 for a more-than-reasonable amount back. Below is the full list of trade-in offers.

Device Trade-in Value Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $350 Galaxy Watch 6 $250 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $350 Galaxy Watch 5 $250 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $300 Galaxy Watch 4 $200 Galaxy Watch 3 $150

The Watch 7 also offers up good trade-in values, though they aren’t as enhanced. Still, the Watch 7 might be a better deal for some overall.

Generally speaking, selling your watch might not even result in the amount that Samsung is offering, though it does mean committing to buying a Watch Ultra at around $299, even with a trade. In any case, that’s better than paying almost $700 for a smartwatch.

Pre-order the Galaxy Watch Ultra

Pre-order the Galaxy Watch 7