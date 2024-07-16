Prime Day deals: Galaxy S24 Ultra $370 off, Pixel Buds Pro new low, SmartTag 2, OnePlus Open $400 off, much more

Prime Day 2024 is now in full swing with deep deals on loads of the latest gear from Google, OnePlus, and even Samsung. We have a new all-time low on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone with as much as $370 in savings to deliver the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Amazon. From there we move over to even more all-time lows on the Google Pixel Watch 2, the best price of the year on Google Pixel Buds Pro, and a massive $400 price drop on the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone. But that’s all just for starters, so head below and check it all out in today’s special Prime Day Lunch Break roundup.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hits Amazon all-time low for Prime Day

As part of its now live Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering its best price ever on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. You can now score the 256GB models down at $974.99 shipped from the usual $1,300 price tag. That’s a massive 25% or $325 in savings on what is arguably the best Android smartphone on the planet. The elevated 512GB model is now at $1,049.99 shipped– that’s $370 off the going rate and another Amazon all-time low.Both deals are undercutting the prices directly at Samsung by a long shot.

Google Pixel Watch 2 hits Prime Day all-time low at $270 shipped

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Watch 2 at $269.99 shipped in various styles. This is the latest wearable from Google that carries a regularly $350 MSRP and is now sitting at the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Head below for more details on Google’s smart Wi-Fi wearable as well as a deal on the original Google Pixel Watch too.

Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro hit the best Amazon price of the year at $120 (Reg. $200)

Amazon’s Prime Day has officially begun and we are tracking a fantastic deal on the latest Google Pixel Buds Pro at $119.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is the best price of the year at $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Including the Lemongrass, Fog, Porcelain, and Coral colorways, you’re looking at the best price we have tracked on Amazon since Black Friday last year.

Google Nest Hub smart displays just hit some of the best prices ever

We are now tracking the best price of the year on Google’s latest Nest Hub 7-inch Smart Display and a $100 price drop on the Nest Hub Max Smart Display courtesy of Best Buy. The more modest 7-inch model carries a regular price tag $100 and is currently starting at $95 via Amazon, but you can now score one at Best Buy for $49.99 shipped in all three colorways. While for some the Nest Hub has been effectively superseded by the Google Pixel Tablet that can, for the most part, deliver a similar feature set and then some, we happen to still feel the Nest Hub Smart Display has its place in your Google-centric smart home (as detailed right here) – and that’s on top of the fact that it’s now a fraction of the price. Head below for more details.

Much of this feature set, alongside video chatting, carries over to the larger Nest Hub Max Smart Display that is now seeing a solid $100 price drop on Best Buy as well. Regularly $230, you can land this one and its 10-inch display down at $129.99 shipped. Deals on this one are even harder to come by with this offer not only being the best we have tracked all year, but also one of the lowest totals we have ever seen.

Roborock Prime Day deals deliver the best prices of the year at up to $650 off

The Roborock Prime Day deals are starting to flood with huge price drops across the breads intelligent robotic cleaning solutions. You’ll find both its high-end autonomous models with auto-cleaning and emptying alongside the more more modest cleaning at up to $650 off with starting from $260 for Prime Day 2024.

Galaxy Watch 6 is now up to $180 off for Prime Day from just $160

If you’re not going to be upgrading to the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 (here’s how to score the best deal), the today’s Amazon Prime Day offers on the Galaxy Watch 6 are worth a look. Amazon is now offering the 40mm down at $159.99 and the 44mm at $199.99 with free shipping, respectively. Regularly $300 and $380, you’re looking at up to $180 off the Galaxy Watch 6 to deliver the lowest prices we have tracked at Amazon all-time for these models. Both of these deals drastically undercut the prices you’ll find right now directly from Samsung too.

Samsung’s ultra-wideband Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers at $20 (33% off)

As part of its now live Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 item tracker down at $19.99 shipped for Prime members in both the black and white colorways. Regularly $30, Samsung’s in-house AirTag competitors for Android users made their debut last fall and you can now score one at 33% off the going rate. Today’s deal is $2 under our previous mention and just about every other deal we have tracked since release outside of an extremely short-lived offer last December. Head below for more details.

Unlocked OnePlus Open foldable hits Amazon all-time low for Prime Day

As part if its Prime Day deals, and joining the early bird offer on the brand new OnePlus Pad 2 (more on this below), Amazon is offering up to $400 in savings on OnePlus tech. Starting with one of the particular standouts here, Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone at $1,299.99 shipped in both Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black. The unlocked device carriers a regular list at $1,700 and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s offer clocks in at $200 under the spring deal, $100 under our previous mention, and lands at the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon – this a straight up $400 price drop to deliver a new Amazon all-time low.

More OnePlus Prime Day deals:

Galaxy Z Fold 6/Flip 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra/7, and more pre-order deals

First up, with all of the excitement surrounding the latest Samsung event, let’s take a look at the deals available on its brand new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 as well as Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, the new Galaxy Ring, and the frankly gorgeous Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3.

You’ll find some helpful resources up top here followed by the actual deals below – just remember, our links will net you a $100 instant credit on Galaxy Z Fold 6 as opposed to the $50 Samsung Reserve was offering.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 up to $220+ off

Up to $1,200 in enhanced trade-in credit available

Free storage upgrade (up to $240 value)

5% off with student discount

Free one year of Samsung Care+ with carrier purchase ($156 value)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 up to $120 off + $50 Reserve credit

Up to $650 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free storage upgrade ($120 value)

Free one year of Samsung Care+ with carrier purchase on Samsung.com ($156 value)

5% off with education discount

Bundle offer: 25% off a new Galaxy Watch or Buds with purchase

***New Spigen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 cases now live with launch deals from $38

Galaxy Watch Ultra 25% off with bundle

Bundle offer: 25% off when bundled with Fold6, Flip6, S24, TabS9, or Galaxy Book4 (not stackable with trade-in)

Up to $350 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free band with purchase($79.99 value)

10% off with student discount

Galaxy Watch 7 25% off with bundle

Bundle offer: 25% off when bundled with Fold6, Flip6, S24, TabS9, or Galaxy Book4 (not stackable with trade-in)

Up to $250 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free band with purchase (up to $69.99 value)

20% off with Samsung’s education discount program

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3

Up to $100 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free Clip case ($29.99 value)

Up to 25% off with student discount

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]