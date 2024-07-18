Galaxy Watch 6 straps work with the Watch 7, here are some suggestions

The Galaxy Watch 7 might be a new model, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to use your old straps. On top of that, it means you can already pick up form-fitting straps before your watch comes in.

The Galaxy Watch 7 comes in two variations – 40mm and 44mm. Both models have a lug width of 20mm, which means many 20mm bands will fit the Galaxy Watch 7. Where Samsung tries to confuse users is in marketing its “one-click bands.” It’s essentially jargon for quick-release mechanisms in its lineup of native straps.

Note: This article is specifically referencing the Galaxy Watch 7 40mm and 44mm versions. Not the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Ultra carries a different connector.

Preferably, though, finding a strap means grabbing a band that fits almost perfectly with the Galaxy Watch 7. That includes hugging the diameter of the case between the lugs. The Galaxy Watch 6 came with a few options that do this very thing, and they look great.

Samsung confirmed in a mod post that Galaxy Watch 6 straps will fit the Galaxy Watch 7. It sounds like the mod is referring to the Galaxy Watch 6 straps that hug the case with an inverted radial cut. Those straps, in particular, look the most at home.

That’s all to say that right now before the Watch 7 even arrives in the mail, users can pick up a third-party or native Galaxy Watch 6 strap and expect it to fit the Galaxy Watch 7. Since the Watch 7 is so new, there are likely going to be a limited number of bands marketed towards that model, which is fine given any 20mm strap will fit.

Samsung has a plethora of options from last year that will work just fine. If you reserved a pre-order spot during the reservation campaign, you may have had a $50 gift card to use towards a new band.

Of course, you can grab other options, too, though they might not look as OEM. Amazon is one of the best places to look because it offers a pretty large selection of generic bands that will fit the Galaxy Watch 7. It can also offer a lot of cheaply made straps. After all, straps generally reflect the price transparently.

Here are a few 20mm options that we really like:

The Galaxy Watch 7 is still in it’s pre-order phase at the time of writing. That means users can get some decent trade-in deals for a Watch 7 or Watch Ultra.