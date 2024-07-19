 Skip to main content

Android 15 has a second Easter egg with the ‘Landroid’ Screen saver [Video]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 19 2024 - 10:17 am PT
Besides tweaking the Easter egg to add flags, Android 15 offers an absolutely delightful “Landroid” screen saver that’s fantastic on the Pixel Tablet. 

After accessing the Easter egg for the first time, go to:

  • On phones: Settings > Display & touch > Screen saver 
  • On Pixel Tablet: Settings > Hub Mode > Screen saver

There you’ll find a “Landroid” Screen saver that automatically plays the space-themed Easter egg when your Android 15 device is locked or docked.

—-AUTOPILOT ENGAGED —-

The spacecraft will navigate planets, land, and plant a flag. It then starts all over again with indicators in the top-left and bottom providing a live status. It’s moving a bit fast and would benefit from slowing down.

This can be accessed on phones, but the experience excels on the Pixel Tablet. It’s gorgeous to watch, with the Google Home Device controls shortcut remaining visible, as well as Cast status in the top-right corner. It joins the Art gallery, Full-screen clock, Google Photos, Weather, Weather Frog, and new Home Controls experience. 

You can also access it on phones, but it doesn’t have the same leanback appeal:

