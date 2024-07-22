Deals: Pixel 8a $449, Moto G Power $250, Amazfit smartwatches from $80, TCL Google TVs $1,000 off, much more

Today’s deals are now ready to go with a solid straight up cash discount on the new Google Pixel 8a just before the launch of the pro-grade Pixel 9 models. That’s on top of the first notable post-launch deal on the 2024 Moto G Power 5G with wireless charging at $250, up to $1,000 in savings on this year’s 120Hz TCL Google smart TVs with deals from $248, and the ultra-affordable Amazfit smartwatch models starting from $80. We are also tracking the first deal on the new Google Home-supported smart Eve Weather Station, and much more. Head below for a closer look in today’s 9to5toys Lunch Break.

Only 2 days left to score the pre-order deals on new Galaxy gear

Score Google’s new AI-equipped mid-ranger Pixel 8a at the $449 Amazon low

The new pro-grade and foldable Pixel 9 handsets are on their way with an official debut set for mid August, but we are now tracking a solid price drop on the unlocked, mid-range Google Pixel 8a at $449 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $500, this is a straight up $50 price drop to land you a current-generation Google phone at $100 under the sale price on the Google Pixel 8 and $300 under the deal we are tracking on Google Pixel 8 Pro (details on this below). Today’s deal is the lowest straight cash deal we have tracked on Amazon and the best since pre-order offers back in May. While there were some big-time savings opportunities during the Google Summer sale when bundling the 8a with the higher-end devices, you would have had to spend quite a bit more than today’s deal to land them.

Here’s our hands-on review and you’ll find deals on the higher-end models below:

Google Pixel 8 $549 (Reg. $699) | Matching Prime Day

(Reg. $699) | Matching Prime Day Google Pixel 8 Pro $749 (Reg. $699) | Within $50 of Prime Day

Moto G Power 5G with wireless charging and leather design at $250 Amazon all-time low

We are now tracking the first significant deal on the already affordable 2024 edition Moto G Power 5G Android smartphone at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this one debuted this past spring and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in both the Midnight Blue and Lilac colroways. This is the Power edition that includes wireless charging that makes for a solid low-cost Android handset, be it as a spare, something for the kids, or even just for folks not bothered by the pricey high-tech models out there.

Save $1,000 on TCL’s giant 98-inch 2024 120Hz Google smart TV at $1,998, more from $248

As part of its now live Great Summer Sale, Best Buy is one again offering the new 2024 TCL 98-inch Class Q6-Series 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart Google TV at $1,999.99 shipped with free installation. This deal is also live at Amazon for a touch lower at $1,998 shipped. This model debuted back in May at $3,000 and still fetches as much at Best Buy. While we have seen a few very fleeting deals for a touch less (and what might very well have been a pricing mistake one night for an hour), this is otherwise the lowest we have tracked on this new model. If you’re looking for a monster 2024 release with a solid 120Hz refresh rate running on Google’s TV platform, this is one of the best values around.

Amazfit GTR 4 with 14-day battery life drops $140 ($60 off), plus more from $80

Amazfit is a great brand to consider if you are looking for a smartwatch on a budget, and we just spotted a deal that drops the Amazfit GTR 4 to $139.99 shipped on Amazon. Regularly fetching $200, this particular smartwatch is now down $60, dropping to the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. We’ve seen it dip below its original list price multiple times this year, but the current deal drops it $30 below its previous all-time low price of $170. It’s currently going for $156 shipped at Best Buy as a part of its Great Summer Sale.

Score up to $100 off Galaxy Watch models

If you missed out the Prime Day deals, Amazon and Best Buy are stepping in with some nearly as notable price drops on the now previous-generation Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic wearables. While it might not be the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 (here’s how to score the best deal), they are still wonderful wearables and a whole lot less pricey. Both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering straight up $100 price drops on Galaxy Watch 6 starting from $199.99 shipped, undercutting the Samsung direct sale price by $10 on both the 40mm and 44mm models.

Last Chance: Rare Nomad and Twelve South Prime Day-adjacent sales end tonight

