This ‘Google TV Streamer’ set-top box is what comes after Chromecast [Gallery]

Back in April, we revealed that Google is working on a sequel to the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) from 2020. 9to5Google can now report that this upcoming device will be the “Google TV Streamer.”

Google is ditching the compact dongle form factor that plugs into your TV and remains out of sight.

As seen in images shared with 9to5Google, Google is aiming for a set-top/table-top design that has a slanted, pill-shaped surface. It’s rather wide compared to other streaming boxes, and unclear if it serves any functional purpose. For example, this would be great for Ultra Wideband-powered Tap to Cast that was announced for the Pixel Tablet earlier this year.

This is joined by a pill-shaped base, with the entire thing vaguely looking like a miniature Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock. Two cables — presumably power and HDMI — protrude from the back. Overall, it should have a minimal (height) presence underneath your television.

Meanwhile, the remote looks similar, but is longer. After the D-Pad, you have back and home buttons on the first row. The voice input key is no longer Google Assistant-branded with a generic microphone used instead in a sign of the times. It has a raised bump since the splash of color is used for the home key.

The volume rocker has been moved to the face of the remote instead of the right edge, while you now get a mute button too. Shortcuts for YouTube and Netflix, as well as power and a “Magic”/star shortcut, round things out.

With this drastically different design, we’re also getting a new name. The “Google TV Streamer” keeps the “Google TV” branding, but drops “Chromecast” in a surprising turn for the legacy moniker. It remains to be seen whether the company will keep selling the Chromecast with Google TV (HD), though it does follow “Google Cast” replacing the “Chromecast built-in” brand earlier this year.