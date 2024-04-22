Source: 4K Chromecast with Google TV sequel is coming with new remote

Back in March, we reported that Google is working on a new Android-powered Chromecast, and 9to5Google can now confirm that it will be the sequel to 2020’s Chromecast with Google TV 4K.

According to a source, Google is getting ready to launch a new Chromecast with Google TV. It will retain the 4K resolution of the current $49.99 model and come with a new remote.

It comes nearly four years after the introduction of the original model and almost two years after the HD follow-up that some hoped would be a new top-of-the-line model. (On that note, following the $19.99 fire sale after $10 off, the Chromecast with Google TV HD is out of stock at many retailers.)

We’re now finally getting that Chromecast with Google TV 4K replacement. The model from 2020 has a 1.9 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 (Amlogic S905X3) with 2 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of storage. The latter spec has been a sticking point, while performance can only be described as fine.

What we’re getting this year will surely be an upgrade, but do keep in mind the price point Google is trying to hit with its streaming dongles. One possibility for the chip to be used is the Amlogic S905X5 announced last September. It’s two generations newer than the chip on the current 4K Chromecast, with a more efficient 6 nm process (from 12 nm) and AV1 support.

Meanwhile, last year, the Android TV 14 Beta revealed a new Chromecast Voice Remote. A video included with the build showed something that has the same pill-shaped design with a D-pad at the top but more buttons. The volume rocker on the right edge has been moved to the face of the remote, while there’s a new star/”magic” button, which could give users a custom shortcut.

Speaking of the OS, the current model remains on Android 12, with Android 14 being the most likely upgrade after Google ditched Android TV 13. Recent updates added Fast Pair, an Audio output switcher, and homescreen tweaks.