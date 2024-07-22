Here’s what you think about the Pixel 9 Pro’s glossy side rails

Google and leaks go hand in hand at this stage, and so with the soft reveal of the Pixel 9 Pro, the Mountain View firm has officially confirmed it will ship with glossy side rails. It’s not a popular choice, but we wanted your thoughts on this design decision.

While we wait to see just what retail and review units will look like, we are 100% getting glossy rails on the Pixel 9 Pro – and likely the “XL” model too. It’s not yet officially confirmed, but this could be due to a stainless steel frame.

Stainless steel is an alloy; a key component of this is chromium. This layer is transparent and helps prevent corrosion and polishing helps protect the metal further still. The mirror-like finish can look great but often is a vector for fingerprints, smudges, and shiny metal can be scuffed. It has a certain visual appeal but at whopping 45% of you who responded to our original survey said you hate the shiny side rails of the Pixel 9 Pro.

Reader stadi went on to say that they hate all things glossy, explaining that the finish looks “extremely cheap.” Reader Mckillio raises a fine point that this could be swayed by those that “use a case” but still hate the design choice.

That leads us to the 36% of you that – like me – maybe care but know that a phone case for the Pixel 9 Pro is going to be an essential accessory regardless of the glossy side rails. Although Berto exaggerates that “nobody goes casesless these days” most people certainly like to protect their phone in a case.

Just 17% of you said you love glossy side rails and like them on the Pixel 9 Pro. I’m not so sure that I agree with reader Matthew who states that “better grip” is a reason glossy rails are better than matte. Matte finishes often add texture, and therefore, grip due to the nature of the painting or chassis spraying process. There will be less friction on a polished surface, making a glossy metal frame slippery.

What do you think? Let us know down in the comments section below.