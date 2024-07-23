 Skip to main content

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL compared to the Pixel 8 Pro in latest hands-on leak [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 23 2024 - 11:05 am PT
The Google Pixel 9 series is quickly approaching its debut and, as is traditional, the faucet on leaks continues to move from a drip to a steady stream. Today, we’re getting a first look at the Pixel 9 Pro XL alongside the Pixel 8 Pro it will be replacing next month, showcasing the drastic design changes and the size.

In a video posted by TikTok user @pixo_unpacking (the source of several recent Pixel 9 leaks), we can see the Pixel 9 Pro XL compared to the Pixel 8 Pro from essentially every angle. The video was also posted to YouTube.

The two phones are shown with their similar matte black finishes, glossy side rails, but that’s largely where the similarities come to an end. Just like a previous comparison from the same source between the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 9, there are a lot of stark design changes.

That includes the drastically more rounded corners on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, a design note we saw first on the Pixel 8a earlier this year. The side rails are also flat, moving more towards Apple’s iPhone design language versus the Pixels we’ve known over the years. Then, there’s also the new camera bar design. It’s got a matte finish, finally, but no longer comes up to the edges of the phone, rather ending and rounding off before meeting either edge.

The two phones are also shown to be nearly identical in terms of size. Another comparison posted to YouTube between Pixel 9 Pro XL versus Pixel 3 XL made it seem like the new device would be bigger than the current Pixel 8 Pro, but based on this video, it’s easy to see that that’s (thankfully) not the case. The Pixel 3 XL is just that much smaller than we all remember!

Google is set to launch the Pixel 9 Pro XL alongside the rest of the series on August 13, just a few weeks from now.

More on Google Pixel 9:

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

