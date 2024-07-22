Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL renders leak offers another look at its pink color

Ahead of its launch in just a few weeks, more Pixel 9 leaks are helping to confirm what Google’s latest flagship series will bring to the table. Now, some new renders of Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are offering a clear look at the two devices, including a pink color that doesn’t seem as vibrant as pictured previously.

On Twitter/X, Sudhanshu Ambhore shared two official-looking renders of the Pixel 9 and what’s claimed to be the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It’s hard to know for sure on the latter given the Pixel 9 Pro and XL will visually look nearly identical, but the device itself is bigger compared to the canvas of the picture itself.

In any case, the renders here line up perfectly with Google’s officially-released images from last week. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is pictured in its “Porcelain” color with a matte finish across the camera bar. The same is the case for the regular Pixel 9, though this time it’s pictured in a pink color variant.

Interestingly, both devices appear to have the same finish on the rear glass, even though countless past leaks have shown the base Pixel 9 with a glossy back panel. That could just come down to this being a render, though. Google’s renders of the glossy Pixel 8 similarly looks matte until you see it at different angles.

The pink color pictured this time around is darker than expected, after a hands-on leak last month showed off the Pixel 9 with a vibrant pink color. This new look is more realistic to what we’d expect from Google, but it could all come down to a matter of lighting or the camera shooting the device.

This color also lines up with a previous leak of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, where the earbuds were said to get a “Raspberry” color variant. Previously, codenames nailed down the pink color variant as “Peony,” but codenames don’t always line up with the final marketing names. For example, “Peony Rose” and “Jade” were used with the Pixel 8 series, but the final names for those colors ended up being “Rose” and “Mint.” So it’s entirely possible that the “Peony” Pixel 9 this year will be sold as “Raspberry.” But, as with any leak, it’s hard to know for sure what’s completely accurate.

Google is set to officially unveil the Pixel 9 series on August 13.

