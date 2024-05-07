 Skip to main content

These Android phones have Google’s Circle to Search feature

May 7 2024
Circle to Search has started rolling out to more devices, bringing a new way to run what’s on your screen through a Google Search. Here are the devices that can currently run Circle to Search.

Circle to Search is a catchy new term for a specialized function of Google Lens. It essentially allows you to access Google Search through a temporary screen capture. From there, you can circle and highlight objects in the screen capture, sending them through a reverse image search.

The new functionality is pretty powerful and has proven to be a useful addition to Android. It’s accessed by holding the home or gesture navigation bar down until the screen lights up. From there, you’ll be able to highlight objects on the screen.

The feature first debuted on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series in early 2024. From there, it quickly rolled out to the Pixel 8 lineup and has since trickled down to other Pixel and Galaxy generations.

The Galaxy S24 series and the Pixel 8 lineup both have Circle to Search since they essentially introduced the functionality. A couple of months later, other device started to get the feature, which ropes in a ton of other users across several generations of Pixels and Galaxy phones.

Below are the devices that can currently utilize Circle to Search or will in a short period of time.

Google

  • Pixel 8a
  • Pixel 8
  • Pixel 8 Pro
  • Pixel 7a
  • Pixel 7
  • Pixel 7 Pro
  • Pixel 6a
  • Pixel 6
  • Pixel 6 Pro
  • Pixel Fold

Samsung

  • Galaxy S24
  • Galaxy S24+
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Galaxy S23 FE
  • Galaxy S23
  • Galaxy S23+
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Galaxy Tab S9 series
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Galaxy S22 series
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy S21 series
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3

Circle to Search is making its way to a lot of Galaxy devices through One UI 6.1, which brings other features like Chat Assist, Generative Edit, and AI wallpapers.

Circle to Search isn’t even half of a year into existence, and it’s already reached a healthy few devices. In the future, we’d expect to see it make its way to other OEMs like OnePlus or Nothing, so long as they continue to incorporate AI-focused hardware. Additionally, it’s reasonable to expect new Pixel and Galaxy phones will come with Circle to Search already on board.

