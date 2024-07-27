 Skip to main content

Pixel 9 rumored to add call recording with transcripts & ‘redesigned Panorama mode’

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 27 2024 - 7:33 am PT
In addition to Pixel Screenshot and photo features like “Add Me” and “Reimagine with,” the Pixel 9 might get call recording and a redesigned Panorama experience.

As shared by Dylan Roussel, the Pixel 9 series might get a “Call Notes” feature that will let you record phone calls and get a text transcript. From there, AI summarization of the transcription seems straightforward enough. 

One question is what country-by-country availability will look like. iOS 18 is also getting the ability to record, transcribe, and transcribe a live call. Everyone will be notified when this is happening, with Apple saying the feature will be available in: “English (U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore), Spanish (U.S., Mexico, Spain), French (France), German (Germany), Japanese (Japan), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), Cantonese (China mainland, Hong Kong), and Portuguese (Brazil).” Google will presumably have similar safety/privacy features in place.

The Pixel already has the underlying transcription and summarization functionality as seen with Recorder, with Call Notes presumably living in the Phone by Google app. It’s likely also powered by Gemini Nano for on-device privacy. This would join the Pixel’s other Call Assist features, including Call Screen, Hold for Me, and Direct My Call.

Meanwhile, Pixel 9 is getting a “redesigned Panorama mode.” With the Pixel 8 series, Google removed the beloved Photo Sphere feature that some people used over Panorama, which has a UI that dates back several years.

Google Camera 6.2

Google Camera 6.2 from 2019

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

