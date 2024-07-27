 Skip to main content

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 pricing leaks

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 27 2024 - 3:05 am PT
Earlier this week, we learned about the design of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and a new leak reveals the possible price.

According to Dealabs, which previously leaked the price of the Pixel 9 series and Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will cost $229, £219, or 249 €. The presence of US pricing is notable after information from this source was previously limited to European retailers.

This is $30 more expensive than the $199 Pixel Buds Pro from 2022. (Recent months have seen Google discount the headphones to as low as $139.) That said, Pixel Buds Pro 2 would still be $30 cheaper than the AirPods Pro and upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

For that slight increase, Google is adding wing tips to Pixel Buds Pro 2, while the buds themselves look smaller. The charging case should be the same, though you get a cutout next to the USB-C port that could either be speakers for Find My Device or a lanyard loop.

Meanwhile, the official color names are said to be Hazel (dark green), Porcelain (darker beige), Wintergreen (light green), and Peony (darker pink).

Finally, this report pegs the French release date as August 22, or nine days after Made by Google 2024

