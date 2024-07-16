 Skip to main content

Prime Day beats Google Store ‘Summer savings’: $1,199 Pixel Fold, $699 8 Pro, & $299 Tablet

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 16 2024 - 3:00 am PT
1 Comment

The US Google Store is kicking off “Summer savings” that coincide with Amazon’s Prime Day. Discounts on Pixel phones, Tablet, Watch, Buds, and accessories end on July 24, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT. There are also Nest smart home offers that end on July 21.

These deals match the Google Store’s start of summer sale in early June. Amazon is offering much deeper discounts with a $1,199 Pixel Fold, $699 Pixel 8 Pro, and $499 Pixel 8.

The elephant in the room is of course the Pixel 9 unveil next month:

Meanwhile, the Google Store trade-in offers are pretty average:

Spring saleSummer: JuneSummer: July
Pixel 7an/a$200$185
Pixel 7 Pro$360$500$300
Pixel 7$320$330$265
Pixel 6a$210$170$150
Pixel 6 Pro$300$400$250
Pixel 6$260$250$200
Pixel 5a$180$150$140

The standalone Pixel Tablet is $70-100 off, while the Charging Speaker Dock is $120-150 off. We don’t expect a new Pixel Tablet to be announced next month. Once again, it’s down to $299 at Amazon.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 2 is $60-80 off, while the original now starts at $169.99. There’s also the first discount on the Fitbit Ace LTE:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Store

Google Store

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications