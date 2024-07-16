Prime Day beats Google Store ‘Summer savings’: $1,199 Pixel Fold, $699 8 Pro, & $299 Tablet

The US Google Store is kicking off “Summer savings” that coincide with Amazon’s Prime Day. Discounts on Pixel phones, Tablet, Watch, Buds, and accessories end on July 24, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT. There are also Nest smart home offers that end on July 21.

These deals match the Google Store’s start of summer sale in early June. Amazon is offering much deeper discounts with a $1,199 Pixel Fold, $699 Pixel 8 Pro, and $499 Pixel 8.

The elephant in the room is of course the Pixel 9 unveil next month:

Meanwhile, the Google Store trade-in offers are pretty average:

Spring sale Summer: June Summer: July Pixel 7a n/a $200 $185 Pixel 7 Pro $360 $500 $300 Pixel 7 $320 $330 $265 Pixel 6a $210 $170 $150 Pixel 6 Pro $300 $400 $250 Pixel 6 $260 $250 $200 Pixel 5a $180 $150 $140

The standalone Pixel Tablet is $70-100 off, while the Charging Speaker Dock is $120-150 off. We don’t expect a new Pixel Tablet to be announced next month. Once again, it’s down to $299 at Amazon.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 2 is $60-80 off, while the original now starts at $169.99. There’s also the first discount on the Fitbit Ace LTE: