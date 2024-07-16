Prime Day beats Google Store ‘Summer savings’: $1,199 Pixel Fold, $699 8 Pro, & $299 Tablet

The US Google Store is kicking off “Summer savings” that coincide with Amazon’s Prime Day. Discounts on Pixel phones, Tablet, Watch, Buds, and accessories end on July 24, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT. There are also Nest smart home offers that end on July 21.
These deals match the Google Store’s start of summer sale in early June. Amazon is offering much deeper discounts with a $1,199 Pixel Fold, $699 Pixel 8 Pro, and $499 Pixel 8.
The elephant in the room is of course the Pixel 9 unveil next month:
- $500 off Pixel Fold: $1,299 — -$100 off @ Amazon — Best Buy
- $250 off Pixel 8 Pro: $749 — -$50 off @ Amazon — Best Buy
- $150 off Pixel 8: $549 — -$50 off @ Amazon — Best Buy
- $50 off Pixel 8a: $449 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $250 off Pixel 7a: $249 — Amazon
- $26.24 Pixel 8 case (Amazon)
- $26.24 Pixel 8 Pro case (Amazon)
- $31.99 Pixel Fold case (Amazon)
Meanwhile, the Google Store trade-in offers are pretty average:
|Spring sale
|Summer: June
|Summer: July
|Pixel 7a
|n/a
|$200
|$185
|Pixel 7 Pro
|$360
|$500
|$300
|Pixel 7
|$320
|$330
|$265
|Pixel 6a
|$210
|$170
|$150
|Pixel 6 Pro
|$300
|$400
|$250
|Pixel 6
|$260
|$250
|$200
|Pixel 5a
|$180
|$150
|$140
The standalone Pixel Tablet is $70-100 off, while the Charging Speaker Dock is $120-150 off. We don’t expect a new Pixel Tablet to be announced next month. Once again, it’s down to $299 at Amazon.
- $70 off Pixel Tablet 128 GB: $329 — -$30 off @ Amazon — Best Buy
- $100 off Pixel Tablet 256 GB: $399 — -$20 off @ Amazon — Best Buy
- $120 off Pixel Tablet 128 GB + Dock: $379 — -$30 off @ Amazon — Best Buy
- $150 off Pixel Tablet 256 GB + Dock: $449 — -$20 off @ Amazon — Best Buy
Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 2 is $60-80 off, while the original now starts at $169.99. There’s also the first discount on the Fitbit Ace LTE:
- $110 off Pixel Watch (first-gen): $169.99 — -$20 off @ Amazon — Best Buy
- $60 off Pixel Watch 2(Wi-Fi): $289.99 — -$20 off @ Amazon — Best Buy
- $80 off Pixel Watch 2 (LTE): $319.99 — -$20 off @ Amazon — Best Buy
- $30 off Fitbit Ace LTE: $199.95 — –$20 off @ Amazon
- $60 off Pixel Buds Pro: $139.99 — -$20 off @ Amazon — Best Buy
- $30 off Pixel Buds A-Series: $69 — Amazon
