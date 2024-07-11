 Skip to main content

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold leak reveals European prices, colors

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 11 2024 - 10:02 am PT
As we approach the one-month mark for Made by Google 2024, the Pixel 9 series leaks continue, and today we have European pricing. 

The prices shared by Dealabs today are reportedly from a French retailer, but might apply to all of Europe.

The Pixel 9 is said to be available in “Obsidian (Volcanic Black), Porcelain (Porcelain), Cosmo and Mojito. You might remember Mojito — light green — from the Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak, while this is in line with a previous colors report. This entry phone looks to be more expensive by 100 Euros, with the Pixel 8 coming in at 799 € today. 

  • 128 GB: 899 €
  • 256 GB: 999 €

The Pixel 9 Pro is also to come in four colors — “Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel (Sage Green), and Pink (Pink)” — though what’s available changes with storage. Notably, 1,099 Euros is the starting price for the Pixel 8 Pro, which has a larger screen, today.

  • 128 GB: 1,099 € — Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel (Sage Green), and Pink (Pink)
  • 256 GB: 1,199 € — Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink
  • 512 GB: 1,329 € — Obsidian and Hazel

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is available in the same four colors if you get the 256 GB model. This is 100 Euros more compared to the last generation.

  • 128 GB: 1,199 € — Obsidian, Porcelain and Hazel 
  • 256 GB: 1,299 € — Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel and Pink 
  • 512 GB: 1,429 € — Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel 
  • 1TB: 1,689 € — Obsidian

Finally, in this price leak, we have the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Obsidian and Porcelain at the same 1,899 Euros as the first-generation. French pricing also suggests that Google will sell its foldable in more countries this year after limiting the original to the US, UK, Germany, and Japan.

  • 256 GB: 1,899 €
  • 512 GB: 2,029 €
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

