Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold leak reveals European prices, colors

As we approach the one-month mark for Made by Google 2024, the Pixel 9 series leaks continue, and today we have European pricing.

The prices shared by Dealabs today are reportedly from a French retailer, but might apply to all of Europe.

The Pixel 9 is said to be available in “Obsidian (Volcanic Black), Porcelain (Porcelain), Cosmo and Mojito. You might remember Mojito — light green — from the Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak, while this is in line with a previous colors report. This entry phone looks to be more expensive by 100 Euros, with the Pixel 8 coming in at 799 € today.

128 GB: 899 €

256 GB: 999 €

The Pixel 9 Pro is also to come in four colors — “Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel (Sage Green), and Pink (Pink)” — though what’s available changes with storage. Notably, 1,099 Euros is the starting price for the Pixel 8 Pro, which has a larger screen, today.

128 GB: 1,099 € — Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel (Sage Green), and Pink (Pink)

— Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel (Sage Green), and Pink (Pink) 256 GB: 1,199 € — Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink

— Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink 512 GB: 1,329 € — Obsidian and Hazel

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is available in the same four colors if you get the 256 GB model. This is 100 Euros more compared to the last generation.

128 GB: 1,199 € — Obsidian, Porcelain and Hazel

— Obsidian, Porcelain and Hazel 256 GB: 1,299 € — Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel and Pink

— Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel and Pink 512 GB: 1,429 € — Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel

— Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel 1TB: 1,689 € — Obsidian

Finally, in this price leak, we have the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Obsidian and Porcelain at the same 1,899 Euros as the first-generation. French pricing also suggests that Google will sell its foldable in more countries this year after limiting the original to the US, UK, Germany, and Japan.

256 GB: 1,899 €

512 GB: 2,029 €