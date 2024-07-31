 Skip to main content

Google posts Android ad about RCS coming to iPhone [Video]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 31 2024 - 9:43 am PT
28 Comments

With the launch of iOS 18 this fall, the iPhone will support RCS for meaningfully improved messaging experience with Android users, and Google today released an ad to highlight that.

Posted to the Android YouTube channel, Google opens with: “Rich Communication Services is finally coming to iPhone.” The ad specifically highlights three existing advantages, though more work is already underway:

  • No more blur between Android and iPhones: Higher-resolution images and videos given a cloud backend
  • No more broken group chats: Ability to leave group chats
  • Read receipts and typing indicators: Can be disabled

“Better photos, videos, group chats messaging for everyone with RCS” is the ending tagline for this 30-second ad aimed at Android users.

There’s a link to an updated android.com/get-the-message where there’s an “Availability of the service varies by region and carrier” disclaimer. As of the iOS 18 Beta, support has to be enabled by Apple on a carrier-by-carrier basis. For example, Google Fi is not supported today.

The iOS 18 is expected to come this fall (around September), while those that join the beta have access to it already

More on RCS:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
IPhone

IPhone
RCS Google ad

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications