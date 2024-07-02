Google Messages removes no encryption icon from iPhone RCS chats

In a curious change, Google Messages no longer shows that end-to-end encryption (E2EE) isn’t available in iPhone RCS conversations.

As of last week, Google Messages indicated that Android-iPhone RCS conversations don’t support end-to-end encryption with a lock icon that features a slash. This is because Google Messages uses its own E2EE implementation for 1:1 and group chats.

Apple wants encryption to be added to the RCS Universal Profile standard. It’s unclear whether that will happen by the time iOS 18 launches in the fall. Google will presumably adopt that standardized approach when it becomes available.

As of today, Google has removed the crossed-out lock from iOS-Android conversations. This appears to be a server-side change with recent beta versions of Google Messages.

Before vs. after

Previously, most people encountered that icon when communicating with Android users that don’t use Google Messages as their texting app.

In one respect, this reflects the status quo that exists with SMS today. There’s no point noting the lack of encryption in Android-iOS chats as there’s nothing end users can do right now to get it.

Meanwhile, ahead of the iOS 18 launch, Google Messages is working to better support and inform users about “cross-platform RCS chats.”

<string name=”group_upgrade_about_rcs_link”>About cross-platform RCS chats</string>

Strings introduced in version 20240627_01_RC00 also describe the benefits of RCS in group conversations:

<string name=”group_upgrade_popup_title”>”You’ve got upgraded chats”</string>

<string name=”group_upgrade_popup_description”>Send sharper photos and videos \U0001f4f8 with reactions \U0001f44d \u2014 free over wifi. %1$s</string>

More on Google Messages: