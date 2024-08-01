Samsung’s July 2024 update is available on these Galaxy devices

While it was once one of the worst at reliably putting out updates, Samsung is now one of the most consistent Android makers when it comes to frequent software updates. Keeping with that, here’s which Galaxy devices have picked up the July 2024 security update from Samsung.

As is often the case, the July 2024 security update is primarily focused on security patches. There are no new features being distributed to the entirety of the Galaxy lineup, though some devices are still getting the One UI 6.1 update alongside this latest patch.

Samsung has published a breakdown of security fixes, with 33 vulnerabilities fixed on Samsung’s end, as well as 25 fixes in the underlying Android OS. The update also appears to fix some fingerprint issues on the Galaxy A55.

Samsung is currently maintaining dozens of Galaxy smartphones and tablets, most of which are scheduled to receive the July 2024 update.

So far, the following smartphones have started receiving the update in some regions and on certain carrier variants.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy A55

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A14

Galaxy A53

Galaxy XCover 6 Pro

Note: Update availability varies by region, carrier, and other factors. Generally, if a device is listed above, the update is rolling out widely on a global scale. We monitor update availability through Samsung’s changelog pages, carrier changelogs, as well as user reports.

Beyond smartphones, Samsung is also rolling out the July 2024 update to the following Galaxy tablets. So far, that list includes:

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

To check for updates on your Samsung Galaxy devices, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install and allow your device to check for updates.

Samsung will continue to roll out the July 2024 update to many more Galaxy devices over the coming weeks but, as of August 1, the company will also start rolling out the next monthly patch to many of its devices. For more information on the rollout of the July 2024 security update, we’d recommend checking out SamMobile’s individual breakdowns for specific devices and regions.

Last updated 8/1